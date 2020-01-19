Master Naturalist training course registration opens

Registration is open for a six-day Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training course starting Aug. 10 at Wright County’s Robert Ney Memorial Park Reserve west of Monticello.
The 40-hour course focuses on the Big Woods, Big Rivers biome and its plants, critters, geology, hydrology and ecology. The park’s nature center serves as a base for exploring prime examples of Big Woods, Big Rivers habitat.
Class size is limited to 16.
Participants will gain tools for exploring the natural world and sharing it with others. A significant part of each class will be spent outdoors. Five field trips will feature Wright County parks, the Mississippi River and Lake Maria State Park.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 14, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 15. The schedule includes one daylong field trip and time to complete group capstone projects.
Graduates maintain active status by volunteering 40 hours a year.
Instructors are Ken Bachofer, who is returning for the eighth year, Jeanne Dirksen and Ann Wessel. Guest presenters include experts in birds, plants, fisheries, trees, dragonflies and mushrooms.
The $295 cost includes manuals and supplies. A limited number of partial scholarships are available.
Find details about the program here: www.minnesotamasternaturalist.org.
Register here: www.minnesotamasternaturalist.org/courses.
