90, of Inverness, FL passed away on July 3, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Mary was born on December 27, 1929 in Ellsworth Township, MN. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1947 and worked as a Nursing Assistant at Meeker County Hospital. In the 1970’s she became an avid golfer enjoying tournament competition. She golfed until she was 89. She also enjoyed dancing and listening to karaoke. Mary was a lifetime member of the VFW. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Paul and Lilian Midbo, husband Albert Vanderwaal, brothers Ken, Frances and Rufus Paul. She is survived by sisters Betty Theuringer, Donna Heairet, and brother Jim Paul, daughters Kathy Hogan, Karen (Jeff) Rein, Sandra (Mark) Benson, grandchildren Chris Gilseth, Todd Gilseth, Michael Meyer, Melissa Meyer, Cody Benson, Lyndsey Benson, and numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at the Detour 19 Bar & Grill, 300 Medina St, Loretto, MN on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

