90, of Inverness, FL passed away on July 3, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Mary was born on December 27, 1929 in Ellsworth Township, MN. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1947 and worked as a Nursing Assistant at Meeker County Hospital. In the 1970’s she became an avid golfer enjoying tournament competition. She golfed until she was 89. She also enjoyed dancing and listening to karaoke. Mary was a lifetime member of the VFW. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Paul and Lilian Midbo, husband Albert Vanderwaal, brothers Ken, Frances and Rufus Paul. She is survived by sisters Betty Theuringer, Donna Heairet, and brother Jim Paul, daughters Kathy Hogan, Karen (Jeff) Rein, Sandra (Mark) Benson, grandchildren Chris Gilseth, Todd Gilseth, Michael Meyer, Melissa Meyer, Cody Benson, Lyndsey Benson, and numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at the Detour 19 Bar & Grill, 300 Medina St, Loretto, MN on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Minnetonka School Board approves hybrid learning plan for fall
- Primary election voter guide for Hennepin County Board candidates in District 6
- Wayzata School District lays out hybrid learning plan for fall
- Hanson Boulevard officially reopens
- Deed restriction stands in way of affordable housing at Edina site
- Candidates file for Hennepin County Commissioner District 7 seat
- Man faces charges in highway shooting incident
- Nesbitt charged on illegal sexual conduct with minors
- Spring Lake Park Hy-Vee opening pushed back to 2021
- Velodrome demolished; Spring Lake Park Schools plans to create outdoor space on Blaine site
Images
Videos
Commented
- Far-lefts and liberal media causing divide (3)
- Conservatives missing great chance to win over minorities (2)
- This is Minnesota (2)
- Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)
- Letter: Vets understand honoring their country (1)
- The Church Ladies go virtual amidst pandemic (1)
- Walz extends peacetime emergency (1)
- Local parishes are new clergy abuse victims (1)
- The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
- Letter: Time for change to rentals in Columbia Heights (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.