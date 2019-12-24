Park Center took sixth out of seven teams at last season’s 5AA section meet and will look to improve its team place this year.
But it won’t be easy with Maple Grove, Wayzata and Champlin Park all in the section.
Maple Grove won the 5AA section last season with a 145.25, edging the Rebels (143.15).
The Crimson return junior Nadia Abid, who was second behind injured Champlin Park junior Chaney Neu in the all-around at sections last season with a 36.8.
Besides the all-around, the individual section titles for the vault, floor exercise and uneven bars are all up for grabs with Neu sidelined.
Abid tied Champlin Park junior Tashina Beyioku-Alase on the vault last season, and she was third on the uneven bars behind Neu and Champlin Park junior Emma Saksa. Abid was also second on the floor behind Neu.
Maple Grove Freshman Sasha Thompson is another key gymnast for the Crimson. She was second on the balance beam at sections last season and third on the floor. She was also fourth on the vault and fourth in the all-around.
Maple Grove finished sixth overall at team state last year. Abid and Thompson both made the individual state tournament, as well.
Graduates Emma Eungard, another individual state qualifier, and Kiarra Poling leave a few holes.
Wayzata finished third last season in the section and bring back senior state qualifiers Izzy and Grace Treanor.
Other state qualifiers in the section that return are Rogers sophomore Sarah Behnke and Irondale/Spring Lake Park sophomore Amber Pietruszewski.
