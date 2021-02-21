Maple Grove resident selected as Baird Sustainability Fellow

Maple Grove resident Jack Buck, a senior at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania, has been selected as a Baird Sustainability Fellow for advancing sustainability goals on or beyond the Dickinson campus through excellence in scholarship, leadership and service.
Buck is one of 14 students selected for the prestigious program. Criteria for selection include high academic achievement, attainment of advanced-level sustainability competencies and dispositions through academic work and practice and evidence of a service project of exceptional impact related to sustainability. Established in 2012, the Baird Fellowship Program is named in honor of Spencer Fullerton Baird, a Dickinson alumnus, class of 1840, who became the first curator of the Smithsonian National Museum and is regarded as one of the nation’s leading naturalists of the 19th century.
Buck is a biology major with a focus on ecology. His passion for the outdoors includes fly fishing, hiking, canoeing and writing about ecology, environmental issues and history. In 2019, he worked with the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation in Montana, restoring mountainous trails and building awareness of the value of wild places.
In 2020, he studied in Patagonia, the southernmost region in South America. His current research examines the movement patterns and ecology of female prairie rattlesnakes in Colorado.
Buck is a graduate of Maple Grove Senior High School. He is the son of Bruce and Julie Buck of Maple Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.