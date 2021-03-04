Maple Grove resident candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholarship

One Maple Grove resident is working his way to becoming a U.S. Presidential Scholar. Through hard work and dedication in high school, he has been chosen as a candidate in a highly-respected scholarship program.
Richard Gu, who is graduating from Wayzata High School this spring, is one of the more than 4,500 candidates in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. He and the other candidates were chosen from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year based on exceptional SAT or ACT scores.
“I scored a 1580/1600 on my SAT, and I think that’s how I was chosen to apply as a candidate,” he said.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was created in 1964 to recognize some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors and their accomplishments in the areas of academic success, leadership and service to school and community. In 1979, the program was expanded to also include recognize students for visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, another program expansion added recognition in career and technical fields.
Around 600 candidates are named semifinalists. Each year, up to 161 graduating seniors are chosen to become U.S. Presidential Scholars.
Application for the program is by invitation only. According to Gu, the application was quite complicated and took him around 12 hours to complete. “In addition to filling out information about my involvement in and outside of school and soliciting a letter of recommendation, I had to write several essays about myself and my future goals,” he said. “A few of the ones that challenged me the most were how I plan on using my education to improve the world, how my family and community have contributed to my personal development, and an essay on the most significant thing in my life.”
He also needed to nominate the teacher that has been most influential throughout his high school years and explain the reasons for the nomination.
When Gu was named a candidate, it was a big surprise for him. “The Presidential Scholars Program was not at all on my radar since I’ve been busy with things like college applications since the start of my senior year,” he said. “However, I soon realized the gravity of the honor and was momentarily lost for words in my excitement. One of my friends who I’ve always looked up to was named a candidate last year, and I remember being amazed at the time. Given my knowledge of people who’ve gotten this honor in the past, and their achievements, being named a candidate made me feel extremely proud of how far I’ve come in the last couple of years.”
His time at Wayzata High School has provided him with opportunities to challenge himself with his studies along with clubs that encouraged him to work with his peers.
“My favorite subject has always been science, and I’ve taken classes like AP biology, AP chemistry, and AP physics to facilitate this interest,” Gu said. “I’m currently involved in scientific research at the University of Minnesota through my school’s Honors Mentor Connection Program, which has taken up a pretty significant amount of my free time this year.”
He also has been pretty involved in groups outside of school. “My favorite club has been Science Olympiad, which has given me the chance to pursue my passion for scientific exploration outside of the high school curriculum through numerous projects and labs,” he said.
Gu has also been playing tennis competitively for around eight years. He was the first singles on his high school’s JV team in 10th grade before the season was canceled due to COVID-19 in 11th grade. Other clubs he has been involved in include Quiz Bowl, Chinese (culture) Club, HOSA, and National Honor Society.
His plans for after high school graduation this spring involve studying computer science at a four-year college. “I’ve only heard back from a few of the schools I’ve applied to so far, so I’m not quite sure where I’ll eventually end up, but my top choice is currently Stanford University in California,” he said.
“I hope I can use the encouragement from receiving this honor to work hard in college and use my scientific curiosity to make an impact on the world around me.”
