Osseo was the No. 8 seed in the 5AA section tournament last season and lost in the section quarterfinals to Blaine.
Blaine ended up advancing to state from the section with a win over Maple Grove in the 5AA final and ended up third overall in Class 2A.
Blaine is led by senior left-handed forward and University of New Hampshire recruit Carsen Richels (42 goals, 41 assists) and junior forward Cole Hansen (17 goals, 40 assists). Senior defenseman Mason Streeter (20 assists) also returns.
Graduates Bryce Brodzinski (University of Minnesota), Nick Hauck and Will Hillman leave some voids. Brodzinski finished with 36 goals and 55 assists, and Hauck had 28 goals and 37 assists. Hillman collected 16 goals and 19 assists.
Goalie Joe Daninger (615 saves) also graduated.
Maple Grove brings back sophomore forward and Notre Dame University recruit Justin Janicke (20 goals, 34 assists) and junior forward and Michigan Tech University recruit Kyle Kukkonen (24 goals, 29 assists).
Tyler Kostelecky (Arizona State) and Trevor Kukkonen (Michigan Tech) both graduated. Kostelecky had 17 goals and 17 assists, and Trevor Kukkonen had 23 goals and 24 assists.
