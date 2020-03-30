An 32-year-old Anoka man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a Robbinsdale male at the Asteria Inn and Suites in Blaine.
At approximately 11:45 p.m. Sunday, March 29, Blaine police officers were called to the Asteria Inn and Suites, located at 9410 Baltimore St. in Blaine, for a report of a male who had been stabbed during an altercation.
When officers arrived they located a 42-year-old male from Robbinsdale with multiple stab wounds. Witnesses reported the victim and two other males were having an altercation when the victim was stabbed.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is now in stable condition.
A 32-year-old male from Anoka was taken into custody and booked into the Anoka County Jail for probable cause second degree assault.
The incident is currently being investigated by the Blaine Police Department.
