The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified Shateke Jamal Bruce, 27, of Minneapolis, as the man who was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Big Louie's Bar and Grill on the 5200 block of West Broadway in Crystal.

According to the report, Bruce died around 7:45 a.m. that morning at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. The report states that he died of multiple gunshot wounds and that manner of death is homicide.

According to a Monday release from the Crystal Police Department, there were no suspects in custody.

Responding officers and West Metro firefighters and paramedics provided care for the man before he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Crime Lab also responded to assist in processing the crime scene.

“The Crystal Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident and does not believe this incident was a random act,” the release stated. “We do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.”

Those with any additional information are encouraged to call the department at 763-531-1020.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments