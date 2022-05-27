MAHTOMEDI — It was the same score, but there was far more drama as the second-seeded Zephyrs turned back third-seeded Stillwater 4-3 in the Section 4AA semifinals on Monday, May 23 at Mahtomedi High School.
“It was an amazing battle down to the wire,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “Unfortunately we came out on the short end — just barely.”
The Zephyrs won all four singles points to overcome Stillwater’s doubles sweep. It was a similar same formula they used earlier this season while defeating Stillwater 4-3 on May 4.
Stillwater bolstered the singles lineup with Dylan Magistad playing at second singles for the rematch. He played first doubles in the earlier meeting.
Mahtomedi’s strength is in singles the Zephyrs won three of four points convincingly. But Magistad pushed Brandon Pham to three sets at the No. 2 spot before falling 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in the deciding match.
“They have four really strong singles players, so we knew winning a singles point was going to be a great challenge,” Kahl said. “Their doubles teams are strong, too, but we thought we matched up pretty well there.”
Magistad trailed 3-0 and 5-2 in the third set, but battled back to win the next four games to pull in front 6-5. He also started cramping around that time, which he tried to battle through before eventually falling in the tie-breaker.
“It was an extremely exciting match,” Kahl said.
Mahtomedi, which lost to top-seeded Mounds View in the section finals, won in straight sets at first, third and fourth singles.
Brady Lau and Brady Benning provided a 6-4, 7-5 victory for the Ponies at first doubles and teammates Sam Spivey and Eli Nelson prevailed 6-1, 6-3 at the second spot. West Dell and Anthony Zillmer added a 6-3, 7-5 win at third doubles.
The Ponies, who are scheduled to compete in the individual section tourney on Thursday, May 26, finished the season with a 9-7 record.
“We are sad to lose, but I’m just extremely proud of the effort the boys finished with,” Kahl said.
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies won three of four singles matches and swept the doubles on the way to a 6-1 victory over Roseville in the Section 4AA quarterfinals on Friday, May 20 at Stillwater Area High School.
Carter Magistad, Dylan Magistad and Brady Benning each won in straight sets the top three singles spots.
Mahtomedi 4, Mounds View 3
Singles
No. 1 — Sam Rathmanner (Mah) def. Carter Magistad, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 — Brandon Pham (Mah) def. Dylan Magistad, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
No. 3 — Jack Allaben (Mah) def. Brennan Krenner, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 — Dylan Pham (Mah) def. Garin Warner, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Brady Lau-Brady Benning (St) def. Charlie Diebel-Brennan Eitel, 6-4, 7-5.
No. 2 — Sam Spivey-Eli Nelson (St) def. Harlan Molitor-Stefan hammerschmidt, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3 — West Dell-Anthony Zillmer (St) def. Aidan Wald-Zach Burge, 6-3, 7-5.
Singles
No. 1 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Cathal Mee, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Pedro DeFillipo Vannucci, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 — Brady Benning (St) def. Alessandro Marrani, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 4 — Toivo Simonnot (Ros) def. West Dell, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Brady Lau-Sam Spivey (St) def. Louie Arntzen-Andrew Barnes, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 — Anthony Zillmer-Bo McBride (St) def. Tommy Etten-Peter Linabery, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 — Oren Hamilton-Garin Warner (St) def. Tom Park-Jackson Barnes, 6-2, 6-3.
