Dan Sperry has been interested in magic and entertaining audiences ever since he can remember.

“When I was in third grade I did a dice trick where I would put the dice in a box and then they would show up somewhere else in the classroom,” Sperry explained. “The kids would have to run around the classroom looking for the hidden dice. I knew it would eat up time where I wouldn’t have to be learning cursive or math or something. So I used it to my advantage.”

