With a total of 12 varsity letters on her resume, Medina resident Madeline Anderson is Providence Academy’s Athena Award winner for 2020.
The Athena Award is presented to the most outstanding female senior athlete at more than 50 Minneapolis area high schools each year. Normally, a banquet for the Athena winners is held the first week of May, but this year’s event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Anderson’s list of accomplishments includes five basketball letters, plus four in soccer, one in track and field and two in golf. She was captain for two seasons in soccer and one season in basketball. One of her greatest accomplishments was leading the Providence basketball team to the State Tournament earlier this year. She was named all-conference in the Independent Metro Athletic Conference.
One thing fans may not knew is the wide range of Anderson’s leadership. In addition to leading by example and voice, she has another role. “I am the team DJ for all my sports teams,” she said.
In addition to excelling in athletics, Anderson is president of Providence Academy’s National Honors Society. She has made the Headmaster’s List for every semester of her high school career, while also earning three academic letters.
What are Anderson’s plans for next year?
“I plan on attending Indiana University and I am going to major in data science,” she said.
