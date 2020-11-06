The Minnesota Organization for Habilitation & Rehabilitation presented Lunds & Byerlys with an outstanding employer of people with disabilities award last week.
The Twin Cities grocer partners with Opportunity Partners, which nominated the company for the award, to support employees at multiple stores with job coaching, training and other assistance. The award was presented at Edina’s 50th & France store on Oct. 26.
“Employers like Lunds & Byerlys tap into this great talent pool and give people with disabilities an opportunity,” Julie Johnson, president of MOHR, said in a press release.
“Organizations will be stronger if they hire these talented and dedicated people. They will quickly see the benefits of an inclusive workforce. MOHR represents more than 100 disability service providers across the state.”
Opportunity Partners, a Minnesota nonprofit, has been partnered with Lunds & Byerlys for more than 10 years. The nonprofit typically engages with six or more of its stores, making site visits to coach employees, checking on their progress and meeting with managers, Cara Buettner, the nonprofit’s employment specialist, said in a statement.
“Lunds & Byerlys works to ensure its employees with disabilities are comfortable and confident in their positions,” she said. Comprehensive training also helps employees understand the company’s history, their duties and expectations.
Sometimes people need accommodations on the job, and the grocer supports such solutions to performing tasks, Buettner said. In one example, a courtesy bagger was needed to help the employee to better cover cashiering duties.
The business was also flexible with COVID-19 while it installed health and safety measures to protect employees, Buettner explained. It was sensitive to individual employee situations, allowing staff to take time off as requested based on their personal level of comfort or related health situations.
One staff member supported by Opportunity Partners asked for a full month off when the coronavirus first became prevalent. “Lunds & Byerlys supported his request and welcomed him back when he was comfortable returning,” Buettner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.