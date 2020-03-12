Luck O' the Lake, tent party postponed for COVID-19

The Bridgewater Bank Luck O’ the Lake Run for the Donut and Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce All Day Tent Party has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The race and events had been set for Saturday, March 14, in Excelsior.
Chamber officials had this note posted on the website:
The health and safety of our community is our top priority. The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce has been evaluating the rapid evolution of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation. After careful consideration, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to postpone our Luck O’ The Lake event due to concerns about COVID-19.
In lieu of the Luck O’ The Lake event this weekend, we will be rescheduling the run, tent party, and performers for a later date.
We are disappointed to share this news with you and we apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. We’re grateful to our incredible sponsors, volunteers, performers, runners and community members who have been gracious in this time of uncertainty.
The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit 501(c)6 organization and proceeds from our events support our community. As such, we appreciate your understanding and consideration as the event is non-refundable. All paid fees and race registrations will be transferred to the rescheduled event. Race t-shirts and cups will be available for pick-up at the future event. More details will be provided in the coming weeks and we appreciate your patience.
Community members are encouraged to:
· Implement social distancing measures such as communicating via phone, text or online rather than in person whenever it is appropriate.
· Practice respiratory (coughing and sneezing) etiquette and hand hygiene.
·Stay at home when sick.
· Contact the Minnesota Department of Health or a primary care physician for additional information.
Take care of yourself, your family, and our community!
