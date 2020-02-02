by Beth Balmanno
State Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, visited the Otsego City Council on Jan. 27 to share his legislative preview.
Topping the House District 30B legislator’s list is addressing the state’s projected $1.3 billion budget surplus.
“That is a significant chunk of change,” he said. He favors tax cuts across the board, and Council Member Tom Darkenwald asked what this might look like, especially for families making $100,000 or less.
Lucero didn’t have an exact percentage of what a proposed cut would be, but said, “My focus is certainly going to be on the income tax.”
Minnesota currently has four tax tiers, with the highest tier added in 2013. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s 2020 Tax Rates and Brackets, the fourth tier is the top income bracket in the state, and includes single filers making $164,400 and married couples filing jointly who make more than $273,470. Income thresholds also exist for Head of Household and married couples that file separately. The 9.85% rate for this fourth tier is 2% higher than the 7.85% for the third tier.
Lucero would like to see cuts across the board, and “even a complete elimination of the fourth tier.”
The local lawmaker said he will also focus on the problems plaguing the Minnesota Department of Human Services. With allegations of fraud and mismanagement, “we definitely need to raise some accountability [and] some reform,” he said.
2020 is a bonding year, and municipalities across the state are submitting their bonding requests for projects.
“One of the things I’m going to be looking for is projects that are going to have either a regional or statewide significance,” Lucero said.
Lucero identified himself as a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and said he will continue to support gun rights at the Capitol. Council Member Tina Goede voiced her support, as well, and asked Lucero to expand on his efforts to protect Second Amendment rights.
He mentioned two pieces of legislation introduce last year involving red flag laws and universal background checks. Red flag laws are designed to allow police or family members to petition a state court to temporarily remove a firearm from someone who may be a danger to themselves or others. Universal background checks would require background checks on all transfers of guns.
“While those might have a nice sounding name to them, the devil is certainly in the details,” he said, and he will be fighting to address his concerns with the proposed legislation.
Lucero said that he believes gun violence is “a heart issue,” he said.
“The problem lies in the heart, not in the tool that is used. It’s unfortunate that there’s a focus on firearms, because if it’s not firearms, it’s axes, it’s bombs, it’s knives, it’s machetes.”
According to state statistics, 432 Minnesotans died by gun violence in 2018, 300 of which were suicide. Sixteen homicides were attributed to knives or other cutting instruments that same year, according to data available from the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
Another concern and priority mentioned by Lucero was that of data privacy.
“The issue of data privacy [and] digital data security continues to be in the forefront of people’s minds,” he said.
He is especially concerned with school privacy, including apps that are billed as safety features for college students, and genetic testing services.
“Where is that information going?” he asked. “What advertisers, what third parties, is this information being shared with? What’s the accountability if there is a data compromise?”
Lucero also mentioned the upcoming census and the surge in population his district has seen.
“There is a significant change in population” since the last census, he said. “I fully expect the lines out here will be changing.”
Mayor Jessica Stockcamp and the entirety of the City Council thanked him for providing a legislative preview and for his efforts in representing Otsego.
“I know you find yourself in the minority on a lot of issues,” Council Member Jason Warehime said. “And it’s just important that you keep fighting, keeping the balance for us.”
Lucero thanked the council and said, “It’s definitely a humbling honor to be in this role representing the values and priorities of our community.”
