Conservation practices are increasing across Minnesota to protect the land and waters, and those leading the efforts on their land were recognized recently at the state level.
In December, the Milaca Rum River Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation were honored as outstanding conservationists at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (MASWCD). They were selected by the Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) for the award.
MASWCD hosted its convention December 12-14, 2021, in Bloomington, Minn.
Each year, the state’s SWCDs recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources. The award program is done with support from The Farmer magazine.
The Rum River Longbeards were recognized for a variety of conservation practices, said Jake Janski, SWCD Board Chair. Some of those practices or achievements include:
• formed in 1999 and had their first turkey release in 2000 and have released 400 turkeys throughout central MN
• helped get an archery program into Milaca middle school
• given 28 scholarships to area students
• made cash donations to the Milaca schools Deep Portage program (5-day trip where students learn about area bats, bogs, survival skills and more)
• aided with the local gun safety classes
• participated in local SWCD conservation education day events for 5-6 grade students
• Rum River watershed water management advisory committee participation
• participated in mentored youth turkey hunts educating kids and their parents
• planted thousands of trees in the state’s local wildlife management area
• helped purchase a grass seed collector for collecting native grass seed from the Kunkel wildlife management area and no-till grass drill for the SWCD
• donated $5,000 for a land purchase near the Kunkel wildlife management area
• helped fund an oak wilt prevention & control project in the Kunkel WMA
“We’re really proud of the Longbeards and what the organization has done for conservation in Mille Lacs County,” said Susan Shaw, District Administrator. “The Longbeards provide a wonderful example for others by volunteering their time, sharing their enthusiasm and their conservation ethic in the community.”
If you’d like to share your own conservation story with the SWCD or recognize the efforts others in our community, contact Susan Shaw at the Mille Lacs SWCD, phone 320-983-2160.
