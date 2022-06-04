Last week was a light one for area Town Ball teams because of the Memorial Day weekend.
The Isanti Redbirds won their lone game last week, using a four-run eighth-inning rally to beat Centennial 12-8 at home on Thursday, May 26. The gritty comeback allowed the Redbirds to overcome a seven-run rally by the Cougars in the top of the eighth that had turned an 8-1 lead into an 8-8 tie.
Four different Isanti hitters had four hits, with Blaze Hogie contributing a triple and a single while Mitch Dunbar, Tristen Zimbrich and Joe Tuholsky each had a double and a single. Tuholsky also drew a walk and was hit by a pitch to reach base four times.
T.J. Wink was impressive in his six scoreless innings on the mound, surrendering just one hit and one walk while fanning 11. Zimbrich got the final five outs in the game to earn the win in relief.
The Rum River Bandits dropped a 15-1 decision at Princeton on Wednesday, May 25. The Panthers broke open a tight contest with a nine-run fifth-inning eruption.
The Bandits managed just five hits in the loss, with Alex Wilkey supplying the lone run with a home run.
All four teams will see their schedules get busier as the calendar turns to June.
The North Branch Nighthawks were scheduled to play at Princeton on Tuesday, May 31, in a contest that was not completed at press time. The Nighthawks return to action in a tournament at Belle Plaine on Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12.
Rum River was scheduled to play an exhibition game at Quamba on Wednesday, June 1, that was not completed at press time. The Bandits will return to action at Hinckley on Saturday, June 4, in a 7 p.m. start.
Isanti faced Rogers at home on Wednesday, June 1, in a contest that was not completed at press time. The Redbirds will travel to Sartell/St. Stephen to compete in a tournament on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5.
Isanti opens against Nisswa at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, then will play again at 6 p.m. that night before closing with a noon start the next day.
The Braham Snappers return to action with a contest against Quamba at Rush City on Friday, June 3, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Snappers then will host Mora at Braham on Sunday, June 5, with first pitch set for 2 p.m.
