Corey Erickson, associate pastor of the River of Life Church in Sauk Centre, is pretty transparent about where his passion lies — helping others connect to God.
“Do I have an agenda? Yes. I care about you. I want you to go to heaven,” said Erickson, who came to River of Life Church in 2013.
“The ultimate good is seeing people connect to God. I don’t care where you go to church, as long as you connect with God,” he said.
Erickson’s passion is fueled by a lack of having God as a presence in his life as a youth. Growing up in Princeton, Minnesota, his family of origin did not attend church. When he was in ninth grade, he played basketball with a new classmate who was the son of the new pastor of Assembly of God Church.
Erickson began to attend some youth group activities.
It was not until college that Erickson considered a religious career. A math and chemistry major, he was unsure of what direction to take in life, and thoughts of becoming a pastor entered his mind. A “supernatural experience” occurred, when the youth pastor called and asked if he considered being a pastor.
Erickson switched majors and attended a Bible college.
He now spreads the word of God, first as a children’s pastor at the River of Life church in Cold Spring for eight years, before coming to River of Life in Sauk Centre — despite the fact the two churches are not connected, even though they share the same name.
Erickson and his wife, Kelly, have three children. Jasper, 8 1/2; Kira, 6, and Keaton, 4. One important aspect of his role is welcoming other people and families in a relaxed atmosphere.
“We are a church family expecting guests. We offer our guests coffee and snacks when they arrive and allow them to come in and hang out,” said Erickson, who says building relationships among parishioners is an important goal. He, along with the church community, offers invitations to others, especially those who don’t have a relationship with God.
Erickson said growth and expansion continue at River of Life. When the lead pastor began 10 years ago, there were approximately 60 people. Today, the number has increased to 450 – 475. To continue the ultimate goal of connecting people to God, the leadership team he works with has been expanding into local communities where they don’t have a church, including a merge with the Long Prairie Assembly of God church.
Besides holding Sunday services, an important part of his church community is life groups.
These groups take place at church or in people’s homes, and can be led by the pastor or a parishioner. Leaders are trained and equipped with materials on the topic of choice; they often follow a curriculum or video series. The topics might be finances, parenting, Bible study, managing stress, etc. These groups serve others in both educating people on topics they are touched by, as well as building relationships with others.
Partnering with the community to serve others through events is also important to Erickson. He wants his church family to be known as one who gives and serves, not takes.
Ultimately, “I want people to know they are loved by God through acts of service in the community,” Erickson said. He especially likes to partner with another organization to offer an event for the public.
Erickson is very passionate and excited about reaching people and helping them connect with God. His approach to this is offering a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere and building relationships with others. He continues to work to reach others and show them God loves them.
