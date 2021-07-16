A Monticello business is honoring local heroes for three days in August.
Monticello RV Center is host a Local Heroes Day- a first-time event designed to honor local firefighters, EMTs, veterans, members of the Armed Forces, educators and sheriff’s deputies who put their lives on the line each day to protect local residents.
The event will be held August 19-21 on the grounds of Monticello RV Center, located at 3880 Chelsea Rd W, Monticello.
The purpose of Local Heroes Days is to showcase our local heroes and have representatives and vehicles from each group at the facility for engagement and interaction with the public,” said Scott Kunz, an owner of Monticello RV Center.
The Monticello RV Center will be closed August 19-21, and its display lot will be filled with police cars, sheriff’s office vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, and even a North Air Care helicopter, Kunz said.
Personnel from our local sheriff’s office, fire departments, and ambulance services will be on hand during the three-day event to meet and greet the public.
“And any child who personally interacts with our local heroes will get a free root beer float,” Kunz said.
Each day during the event there will be free food and beverages for the public.
There will be hamburgers, brats, sweet corn and chips available, Kunz said. Soft drinks will also be provided.
There will be informational booths set up, as well.
On Saturday, August 21 at 10:30 a.m., there will be a special Color Guard display featuring members of the local American Legion, VFW and Boy Scouts.“This is a great opportunity to show support for our local heroes,” Kunz said. “These people all work beyond their pay grade. We are grateful to have the venue to host and honor these local heroes at a community event of this nature.”
Kunz said Monticello RV Center is coordinating with its vendors and businesses within the community to collect prizes to be given out to any heroes that attend the event.
T-shirts will be presented to the heroes attending the event, as well.
There will be separate prize drawings for the general public.
Local Heroes Day is free to the public. It will be held all three days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
