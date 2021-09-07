Forest Lake
Brunch drive thru
The Forest Lake Masons will host its third annual brunch drive thru at the Masonic Lodge from 9 to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept, 19. Pancakes or a breakfast wrap will be offered for $8. Any donations collected will be matched by the Masons to support the Forest Lake Area Children’s Fund.
Class of 1970 reunion
The Forest Lake High School Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50th year reunion Sept. 17-18. The first event is at Chisago Lakes Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. followed by the reunion at Running Aces Hotel and Casino on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. For more information about the golf event, email kcaseymn@yahoo.com; for more information about the casino event, email rjuelichschima@gmail.com; to RSVP, email gervaissue@hotmail.com.
St. Peters fall festival
St. Peter’s Catholic Church will host its fall festival at 1250 South Shore Dr. starting at noon on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18-19. The weekend events will include a 5K walk, bingo, a beer and wine tent, a chili cookoff, a talent show, food stands, a $5,000 raffle and more.
Columbus
Growing TEFFLA
The Education Foundation of the Forest Lake Area will host a fundraising event at Waldoch Farm at 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9. Funds raised by the auction will be given to fund a grant for the marching band. There will be food vendors at the free event.
Joyer Adventure Farm
The Joyer adventure farm is open now until Sunday, Oct. 31 and features a corn maze and maze area along with a pumpkin patch and the Joyer Barnyard at Waldoch Farm. It is open Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with prices ranging from $15 for general admission to a $37 season pass.
Linwood
Linwood Days
The 150th annual Linwood Days kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. with an axe and knife throwing competition at Boettcher Park followed by events like an obstacle course and games on the following Wednesday-Friday. The final day of the festivities will start with a 5K run at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 followed by a parade at 9:15 a.m. and other activities coming to a close with fireworks at dusk.
Scandia
Farmer’s market
The market is open every Wednesday until Sept. 15 between 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Scandia Community Center for visitors to meander through the vendor areas. This year, visitors and vendors are encouraged to wear masks, use handwashing stations, and maintain distance between other people. No samples from vendors will be passed out, but vendors sell a variety of produce, dairy products, baked goods and more.
Running meatballs
Gammelgarden will host their running of the meatballs event during the Taco Daze festival in Scandia at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Proceeds from the event will go to the museum.
Taco Daze
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host its annual Taco Daze at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. There will be a classic car show, food vendors, crafters and artists with booths and more at the event.
Farmstead fundraiser
The Scandia Heritage Alliance Fundraiser will be held at Redeemed Farm in Scandia at 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The event will start with appetizers and a cash bar followed by a plated dinner and live auction. The plated dinner will cost $100 per person.
Stacy
Northwoods animal walk
The Northwoods Humane Society will host a fundraiser at the Lent Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will have a 1.5 mile walk, a silent auction, bake sale, animal nail trimming and more.
Wyoming
Pinehaven Farm reopening
The Pinehaven Farm will reopen for their fall season on Saturday, Sept. 18. Their business hours are typically 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend. Attendees need to purchase general admission tickets online ranging from $9 to $15.
Stagecoach Day
The Wyoming festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 starting with a parade at 10 a.m. followed by bingo at noon along with other activities like a beer garden, a corn hole tournament, live music and more at the intersection of East Viking and Felton Avenue.
East Bethel
Senior dance
East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host its senior dance the first Friday of each month starting Sept. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m., and exclusively on Oct. 29, for Halloween. Attendees will pay $6 for lunch and live music.
Stillwater
Historical society dinner
The Washington County Historical Society will host a fall dinner meeting at the Stillwater Event Center, 1910 S. Greeley Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. It announced the guest speaker, Don Jones, a local historian and the former Mayor of St. Mary’s Point, to talk about his book “18 Days: Racing Across the Atlantic.”
