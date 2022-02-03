Forest Lake
Snow Daze
The Maranatha Assembly of God will host its one-day retreat, Jr. Snow Daze, for children in grades K-2 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at the church. The junior retreat will cost $20 per child. The following day on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Snow Daze, the one-day retreat for children in grades 3-6 will take place. The older youth retreat will cost $30 per child. Interested participants can register online at events.realchurch.org.
Three legends
The Forest Lake American Legion will host concerts from three tribute bands of Ricky Nelson, Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Tickets will cost $25 per person and can be purchased online at twincities-events.com.
Winter Plunge
The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its Winter Plunge into Forest Lake at noon on Saturday, Feb. 19. Attendees can check in to plunge at 10 a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park. More information, registration and fundraising efforts can be found online at forestlakerotary.org.
High School Musical Jr.
The Forest Lake Area Middle School will perform High School Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 at the high school auditorium.
Columbus
Car racing vendor sale
Mastell Brothers Racing will host its sale event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 located at 14636 Lake Drive NE. Vendors will sell car racing equipment.
Comedy show
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Comedienne Miss Shannan Paul will be the headliner accompanied by Nathan Hults. There is a dinner and a show option for $50 and show-only tickets for $25. Attendees can purchase their tickets online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Ice Bocce
The Linwood Lake Improvement Association will host its third annual Linwood Lake Ice Bocce tournament starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, teams will check in at 9 a.m. Teams can register online at linwoodlake.org/blank-page-8. Tournament entry will cost $44 per team. The top four winning teams and team with the best costumes will receive cash prizes.
Wyoming
10th anniversary exhibit
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host an art exhibition celebrating its 10th anniversary of business with an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. The exhibit will showcase work from artists who previously presented their work to represent the best of The Wyoming Creative Arts Community. Admission will be free.
Singers in the Round
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. The concert will feature three singer-songwriters Sarah Morris, Ted Hajnasiewicz and Cathie English to perform their original music. Admission will be free to the concert.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host its senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. Michael Elsenpeter will be the musician at the dance. Tickets will be $6, and includes a lunch.
Lino Lakes
Lunch with naturalist
The Wargo Nature Center will host lunch with a naturalist for people older than 50 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Attendees should bring their own lunch and plan to go on a walk using snowshoes and learn about the local history of the area. The nature center will provide all equipment needed for the nature walk. Pre-registration is not required and admission will be free. More information can be found online at anokacountyparks.com.
Marine on St. Croix
Story hikes
Washington County Parks and Washington County Library features a permanent, self-guided story stroll installation at Big Marine Park Reserve, in Marine on St. Croix, during park hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The book “Cozy” by Jan Brett will be available for hikers to read on the Story Adventure Trail in the park.
Writing workshop
The Marine Mills Folk School will partner with author Marge Barrett for a virtual writing workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Attendees will read selections from contemporary writers and then collectively write responses to the excerpts. Attendees should register online at marinemillsfolkschool.org/classes-all. The fee of the class will be $47 per person.
Stillwater
Craft and vendor show
Oak Glen Golf and Event Center will host its 7th annual Cabin Fever craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Crafters and artists will sell their products at booths. Admission will be free. There will be a cash bar available.
