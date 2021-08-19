Forest Lake
Arts in the park
Arts in the Park is this summer every Tuesday until Aug. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lakeside Park in Forest Lake. The Arts in the Park has a lineup of musicians is as follows:
Aug. 24: Schoop!, a local jazz group.
Aug. 31: Rockin’Hollywoods, performing all the classic 50 and 60 rock and roll hits.
Airport open house
The Forest Lake Airport will host an Open House and Fly In event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. The Forest Lake Lions will serve pancakes and order Domino’s pizza for lunch. Attendees can see planes, helicopters, fire trucks and police squad setups followed by a food truck and evening dance event from 1 to 11 p.m. at Hangar 97.
Class of 1970 reunion
The Forest Lake High School Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50th year reunion Sept. 17-18. The first event is at Chisago Lakes Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. followed by the reunion at Running Aces Hotel and Casino on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. For more information about the golf event, email kcaseymn@yahoo.com; for more information about the casino event, email rjuelichschima@gmail.com; to RSVP, email gervaissue@hotmail.com.
Forest Lake boat regatta
The Forest Lake boat regatta will return this year on Saturday Aug. 21-22, with events starting at noon both days at Lakeside Memorial Park. It is free to watch.
Summer block party
ReMax Synergy will host its annual summer block party on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at 920 W Broadway Ave. There will be music from Free and Easy along with food from Old Log Cabin.
Columbus
Joyer Adventure Farm
The adventure farm is open from now until Sunday, Oct. 31 and features a corn maze and maze area along with a pumpkin patch and the Joyer Barnyard at Waldoch Farm. It is open Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with prices ranging from $15 for general admission to a $37 season pass.
Scandia
Farmer’s market
The market is open every Wednesday until Sept. 15 between 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Scandia Community Center for visitors to meander through the vendor areas. This year, visitors and vendors are encouraged to wear masks, use handwashing stations, and maintain distance between other people. No samples from vendors will be passed out, but vendors sell a variety of produce, dairy products, baked goods and more.
Bluegrass and beverages
Gammelgarden will host the Bluegrass and Lemonade event every fourth Sunday of the month through September with upcoming dates on Sunday, Aug. 22 and Sept. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Gammelgarden backyard. The lemonade and music is free.
Spelmansstamma
Gammelgarden will host a musical event for local artists to perform traditional Scandinavian tunes at the free event on Saturday Aug. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and have to register by calling 651-433-5053 or emailing gammelgardenlynne@frontiernet.net.
Wyoming
In. Art Show and Competition
The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community will host the 6th annual In. Art Show and Competition from Thursday, Aug. 19 to Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Hallberg Center for the Arts. Admission is free and attendees can visit between 4 to 8 p.m. on the opening night when the judges will announce the winners in the artistic categories.
Pinehaven Farm reopening
The Pinehaven will host a series of events during their business hours while in season which reopens on Saturday, Sept. 18. Attendees need to purchase general admission tickets online ranging from $9 to $15.
Stomp out suicide
Canvas Health will host its 10th annual Stomp Out Suicide 5K this year at Goodview Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 21. The event fundraises to support Canvas Health’s services.
Marine on St. Croix
Volunteer planting day
The Watershed District will host a clean-up event to plant and weed the area from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 starting from the gazebo in Marine on St. Croix. Volunteers should prepare for the occasion with boots, gloves, water bottles and gardening tools if they have them.
East Bethel
Senior dance
East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host its senior dance the first Friday of each month starting Sept. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m., and exclusively on Oct. 29, for Halloween. Attendees will pay $6 for lunch and live music.
Lindstrom
Ki-Chi-Saga Days
Chisago City will host their Ki-Chi-Saga Days from Thursday through Sunday Aug. 19-22 with events every day to celebrate the community. There is a city-wide garage sale all weekend, fishing tournaments, parades, food vendors, arts and crafts and more. To see more information about the weekend, visit ci.chisago.mn.us.
Shafer
Queen B Play
Attendees can see “Queen B: A new Work of Honeybee Futurism” at the outdoor Franconia sculpture garden at 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday through Sunday Aug. 20-22. Tickets can be bought at franconia.org/events-programs/performance-at-franconia/.
