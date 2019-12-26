Forest Lake
Wild game feed
Maranatha Church will host a men’s wild game dinner and expo on Friday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. There will be door prizes, a combat archery activity, wild game meals, speaking by Pastor Mike Haseltine, and a feature presentation by world champion game caller and blogger for bowhunting.com Brodie Swisher. There will also be certified scoring available to have a rack measured. Open to all men ages 12 and up. Tickets are $15, available to purchase in-person at the church or at
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive on Jan. 23 at the Washington County Government Center, located at 19955 Forest Road N., from 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Columbus
NYE party
Running Aces will host its annual New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The event will feature music by Jake Nelson, The Farmers Daughters, Tiger Ries and a performance by line dance team Black Road Kickers. There is no cover charge for the event. There will be free champagne toasts at midnight, and giveaways.
Snowmobile race
Kids Pro Ice Racing Snowmobile Circuit will host its second race of the season at Frontier Ag & Turf on Jan. 4 from 1 to 9 p.m. Hot laps will be at 11:30 a.m., and a drivers meeting will take place at 12:30 p.m.
Veterans dinner
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a free veterans fellowship dinner on Jan. 20 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Linwood
Ice bocce tournament
The Linwood Lake Improvement Association will host its second annual ice bocce tournament on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Linwood Lake near the boat launch. Ice bocce is a game that is a combination of curling and bocce ball that uses slices of wood on the ice. A tent with food and beverages will be on-site. Teams of four can register for the event at linwoodlake.org for $44 per person.
Marine on St. croix
Documentary
The Marine Film Society will host its documentary night with a screening of “The Interpreters” on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Marine Village Hall.
Birthday party
The Marine Community Library will host a birthday party to celebrate its eighth birthday as a library on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. The evening will consist of story-telling and poetry by local writer Laurie Allmann. Cake will be served at the free event.
Wyoming
Photography exhibit opening
The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community will host its sixth annual photography exhibit, entitled “That’s What Eye Saw.” The exhibit opening will be on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Hallberg Center for the Arts and will be on display until Feb. 15.
Lecture on unconscious perception
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host a lecture on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 5:50 p.m. Mary Jo Meadow, a professor emerita from Minnesota State University - Mankato, will present “Lies We Tell Ourselves,” a lecture about how humans protect themselves from seeing reality clearly with ego defenses, and how the unconscious ways distort perception. Registration is requested by emailing resecum@msn.com.
Pancake drive
The Wyoming Fire Department will host a pancake drive fundraiser at Meadows on Fairview from 8 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. All proceeds will go to purchase new fire equipment and for special projects. Breakfast is $3.
Scandia
Vinterfest
The annual Vinterfest event will be held at the Scandia Community Center on Jan. 25, beginning at 7 a.m. The Minnesotan Cup hockey tournament will take place throughout the day beginning at 7 a.m. The Scandia-Marine Lions will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A kubb tournament will take place at 10 a.m. The Pleasant Valley Cloggers and Smashin’ Toe competition team will perform from 11 to 11:45 a.m. A snow sculpture contest will take place from noon to 1 p.m., with an awards presentation to follow. Registration for the contest will be half hour prior to the contest. The enchanted frozen sisters will be greeting attendees in the heritage room from 1:20 to 2:15 p.m. The Asylum Theatre will present “Beaivi and the Reindeer” from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. and again from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. A chili contest will be held at Elim Lutheran Church from 5 to 7 p.m. Fireworks will be held at 7 p.m. Attendees should gather around the community center. A free movie will be shown at the community center at 7:30 p.m. Games, sledding and crafts will be available throughout the day.
Center city
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Chisago County Government Center on Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The East Bethel senior/community center will host a senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 3. Lunch is included in the ticket cost of $6. Music will be performed by Dick Szyplinski.
Lino Lakes
Nature play
The Wargo Nature Center will host a nature play event for children ages 2 to 5, along with an adult, on Jan. 2 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. The event will include kicksledding and snowshoeing for children. Pre-registration of $3 per child and $3 per adult is required at anokacountyparks.com.
