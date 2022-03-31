Three women were endorsed Saturday, March 26 by a new local unit of the DFL Party, officials announced.
Hastings City Councilwoman Tina Folch, South Washington County School Board member Patricia Driscoll, and paramedic Judy Seeberger, who is also a licensed public school teacher and attorney, both talked about safe and stable schools, border to border broadband internet, preserving the environment for future generations, and support for veterans, workers, and local law enforcement during the convention in Cottage Grove. Driscoll, who lives in Cottage Grove, is running for the Minnesota House of Representatives open seat in the new 41A legislative district running from Grant south along the St. Croix River to northern Cottage Grove and Denmark Township, a district that includes parts of four school districts including Independent School District 834.
She told the convention, “I will work to improve the lives of all people, and protect the environment.”
Afton resident and former Bayport Councilwoman Judy Seeberger seeks the open Minnesota State Senate seat for Senate District 41, encompassing the two House seats, 41A and B. In speaking to delegates, Seeberger noted, “This is a time when public service is more important than ever. I have spent my life in public service helping others - as a teacher, a paramedic, a city council member, and the wife of a Navy officer. I know what public service means, and I look forward to continuing to serve in the Minnesota Senate.”
Convention delegates also donated over $1,100 for World Central Kitchen, which has served over a million meals to families across Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary in response to the refugee crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Absentee ballot voting by mail or in person runs from Sept. 23 to Nov. 7, prior to Election Day Nov. 8.
Folch is running for the open 41B seat that includes her city, Nininger and southern Denmark Township, and southern Cottage Grove east of the Mississippi River.
“We as Minnesotans deserve legislators that respect all of their community members and will work collaboratively to advance common goals,” she said.
