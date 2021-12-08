A creative and entrepreneurial spirit has led Vegalia Jean-Pierre to embark on a business venture that would ultimately help her and other artists create a better representation for people of color in art.
Jean-Pierre grew up in Plymouth and attended Wayzata High School, graduating in 2012. She went on to college at Iowa State on a full scholarship earning a degree in product design with an emphasis on apparel.
“I wanted to build innovative products in the world,” she said.
She started as a young entrepreneur, finding ways to earn her own money, something her parents fostered in her early on.
One example would be when as a 9 year old, Jean-Pierre had her sights on an American Girl doll. She decided to make and sell balloon animals to make the money to purchase it.
In high school, she participated in Business Professionals of America, earning awards for developing business plans and pitching products.
That entrepreneurial spirit and skill-set drove her to create her digital tools for artists and graphic designers, inspired by a mission to create a positive representation for people of color, especially Black people, while also creating opportunities for artists.
In March 2020, she began using the media platform TikTok, “as a way to more freely express” herself through videos and art.
A lot would happen that year - from the start of a global pandemic to the killing of George Floyd - that would inspire Jean-Pierre to become more of an advocate for change, using TikTok as her platform.
“TikTok has been a place for me to find my voice and to find my people,” she said.
It also created new opportunities along the way to build her brand and a business.
Under the profile @byvegalia, Jean-Pierre created videos and drew others and herself as different cartoon characters, that were representative of her and other people of color, with braids and curls.
Realizing it was taking hours to create the intricate braids using the digital tools available, Jean-Pierre created her own set of digital brushes that replicate Black hair textures, including braids, curls, locks, twists, and more.
The digital brushes went viral, garnering millions of views and thousands of sales all over the world.
Now, her by.Vegalia brand offers more than 50 brushes through Clip Studio Paint, Photoshop and Procreate, with her most popular packs being the Procreate curl and braid set. Each of the sets ranges in price from $8-20.
Last February, she was invited to participate in TikTok for Black Creatives creator incubator program, in which 101 creators and artists were provided with career-building resources.
The three-month program allowed Jean-Pierre to learn effective ways to post on TikTok and grow her audience.
“It was a great benefit to me,” said Jean-Pierre, who now has more than 500,000 followers.
It also helped her build confidence in her social media presence.
It also opened the door for a $50,000 grant, which she received by pitching an idea for an app she is currently developing.
Without giving away details, she said it aligns with her mission of creating a way for people to feel more represented online as well as create more opportunities for artists.
The grant has allowed her to grow her business more than she ever thought possible, she said, including the ability to hire independent contractors for creative communications and visual development.
“Our aim is to ensure Black creatives and artists have the resources they need to reach new heights in their careers and spearhead innovation in their respective industries,” said Kudzi Chikumbu, director of the Creator Community at TikTok, about the grant opportunity.
For Jean-Pierre, TikTok has not only been a platform to build authenticity but allowed her to build a business by just being herself, she said.
Additionally, she just launched the Melanin Magic coloring book, a collaboration with 14 different Black artists, which features 35 original melanated characters of color, including mermaids, magical girls, fairies, and more.
The digital book (for digitally drawing on tablets or to be printed out your printer) is available online at byvegalia.gumroad.com, and the physical book is available on Amazon.
For more information or to purchase any of her digital brushes, visit byvegalia.com.
