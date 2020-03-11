by Marj Hart
Contributing Writer
The Livonia Township Board reviewed and discussed proposed dog park signage, an application from Minnesota Propane for a renovated office facility and an idea rolled out earlier by the Elk River Area School District for a sports complex/field facility among other things at its Feb. 24 meeting.
Chairman Butch Haas said that when he attended a meeting with District 728 officials, the topic of a sports complex was raised. They are looking for support from both Zimmerman and Livonia Township. The location being suggested is the where the new fire station building is planned. The board approved a resolution so that members Matt Kuker and Sheldon Pool can do a preliminary investigation into the feasibility of the complex on behalf of Livonia. All were in agreement on the importance of keeping youth active and engaged.
Local Girls Scout Troop 14729 is working on a dog park within the Sugarbush Preserve (located between Elk River and Zimmerman, off County Road 1 and Fresno Street). Nelson Family Fence will donate planning and installation, as well as purchase of fence materials at cost-price. In addition, the troop wants to raise $10,000 for the estimated cost of materials. They will accept monetary donations as well as equipment. Suggested donation tiers have been established at:
Gold - $1,000+ — name on individual sign.
Silver - $500+ — name on group sign.
Bronze - $100+ — all categories will have their names in advertisements, social media, and on an opening day flyer.
The park is proposed to have a corral-type entrance, so dogs can be leashed/unleashed safely. The board also discussed possible lighting needs, rounding-corners for dog safety and what possible maintenance plans might be. Chairman Haas suggested that the troop present their final designs to the board for approval in the future.
A representative from Minnesota Propane presented their request for an interim use permit application at 12475 273rd Ave. NW in Zimmerman (formally Freshwater United Methodist Church). The company plans on locating two nonprofit offices – the Minnesota Propane Association and the Minnesota Propane Education and Safety Council. The site will be used for staff and industry educational training; it will also be made available to the public for community meetings. Minnesota Propane has already been advised by Sherburne County that they must obtain approval from the Livonia Township Board to ensure that the use will serve the local marketplace and will be compatible with its surroundings and zoning as well as the township’s comprehensive land use plan. The board discussed the possibility of a right-turn lane for the property in the future, but noted that the officials from the state would have to approve any changes. The final consensus was for all parties to coordinate with Sherburne County to verify what the county expects for recommendations.
The board noted that homeowner R. Carlson had filed a complaint with the DNR regarding usage and clearing fallen branches at North Point Park, located on the north side of Lake Fremont. Representatives from the Soil and Water Conservation District and Sherburne County made a site visit and determined that everything was in order.
Some other matters discussed:
•Sheriff Joel Brott’s report for January: 39 traffic stops, 14 security checks, 9 medical, 7 extra patrol, 7 suspicious activity, 7 – security-alarms, 6 welfare, 6 suspicious vehicle, and other miscellaneous complaints (total, 156).
•Fire Chief Ryan Maloney Feb. 24 report: 8 medical assists, 3 gas leaks, 3 motor vehicle injury accidents, 3 fire alarms, 2 persons in distress; he also noted that the department assisted last week with the fire at the recycling plant at Becker.
•The 2020 proposed levy and annual meeting will be held on March 10 at 8:01 p.m.
