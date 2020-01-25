Jan. 8 — A resident on Buckman Lane reported a theft.

Jan. 8 — A business on Sixth Street Northeast reported counterfeit money.

Jan. 10 — An organization on Eighth Street Northwest reported a theft.

Jan. 12 — A resident on Highland Avenue reported a broken window.

Jan. 13 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a possible attempted break-in.

Jan. 14 — A resident on First Avenue Southwest reported a scam.

Jan. 14 — A resident on 13th Avenue Northeast reported a theft.

Jan. 15 — A resident on Third Avenue Northeast reported a theft of $20.

Jan. 17 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported damage to their property.

Jan. 18 — A resident reported the theft of their purse while at a business on Second Avenue Northeast.

Jan. 18 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported the theft of a mini-refrigerator.

Jan. 21 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported a scam.

Jan. 21 — A resident on Sixth Street Southwest reported a scam.

