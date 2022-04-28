The Flyers softball team played Sauk Rapids/Rice Friday, April 22, and won their second game of the season, beating the Storm 11-10.
After that game, they played St. Cloud Cathedral in a conference matchup, Tuesday, April 26, that didn’t end well for the Flyers.
The Flyers struggled to get anything done in Tuesday’s game, losing 13-2 at home.
The Crusaders nearly had the Flyers on their heels early in the first inning. They were already threatening to score with runners on second and third with only one out. However, the Flyers managed to dig in and pitcher Avery Threlkeld managed to catch a pop fly, as did first baseman, Avery Anderson, for the final two outs.
It was a rough start for the Flyers at the plate. The Crusaders’ pitcher was able to strike out the first two batters. The third was walked, but the next Flyers’ batter struck out, too, quickly ending the first inning.
The following inning saw the Flyers’ defense bend, but not break yet again. After a single put a Crusaders’ batter on base, Threlkeld stepped up to get the next three outs, one by a pop fly, and two by strikeouts.
Unfortunately, the Flyers ‘luck in the batter’s box didn’t change in the second inning, as three batters resulted in three outs.
In the top of the third, the Flyers defense started showing cracks. Despite a great play by catcher Ellia Zimmerman to throw out a runner attempting to steal second, the Crusaders finally drove in a run on a sacrifice bunt. They drove in another following a deep ball to left field. The Flyers got the final out from a pop fly, but they found themselves down 2-0.
The bottom of the third saw the Flyers make contact with the ball but they would all be pop flies caught by the Crusaders to put a quick end to the Flyers’ at-bat.
The Flyers managed to finally get on base in the fourth, as Korrin Gwost hit a grounder past the infield for a single. It was short-lived as the next batter would be struck out, and Gwost would be thrown out trying to steal second. The next batter was also struck out, sending the Flyers back out onto the field.
The fifth inning saw the Crusaders score yet again on a deep ball to center field, to bring the score to 3-0.
In the sixth, the game start to get out of reach for the Flyers. The Crusaders scored six runs in the inning. Little Falls had several missed opportunities to get off the field but errors had cost them.
The Crusaders managed to score four more runs in the seventh, to make the game 13-0.
The Flyers finally managed to get on the board in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on second and third, Katelyn Bloom hit a single to drive in the first run of the night for the Flyers. Then, Avie Podraza hit a line drive past the infield to drive in another run, to bring the score to 13-2.
Gwost seemed to be the only batter to get much success in the batter’s box, hitting 2-for-3, both of them singles.
Threlkeld struggled on the mound, pitching six innings for the Flyers. She struck out one batter and walked six.
The Flyers looked to rebound in the next game as they traveled to Pierz to face their undefeated conference rival, Thursday, April 28.
