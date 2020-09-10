Tavern Grill hopes to open later this month
This past spring the COVID-19 pandemic claimed an Apple Valley restaurant; but that closure provided an opportunity for another local brand to move in.
The City Council learned Aug. 27 that the Tavern Grill Restaurant + Bar hopes to open in the former Vivo Kitchen building on or around Sept. 22. The council approved issuing an on-sale intoxicating liquor and special license for Sunday liquor sales to the restaurant.
“We welcome you with open arms to Apple Valley. We’re so happy that you’re here. It was a big hole in our hearts when Vivo said goodbye and closed their doors,” Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland said. “What a sense of relief to know that a great company like yours is investing in Apple Valley.”
Vivo Kitchen closed its doors permanently in May after restaurant management said it did not see a viable path moving forward to operate the business because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vivo had been operating in Apple Valley since 2014 at 15435 Founders Lane, the space that once housed the restaurant Enjoy, which was owned by Dan and Kay Shimek.
In June, the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce reported that Hemisphere Restaurants purchased the building.
The company has Tavern Grill locations in Arden Hills, Blaine, Woodbury, Edina and Fargo, North Dakota.
According to its website, Tavern Grill’s menu includes “an impressive selection of appetizers, salads, pasta, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, seafood, steak and of course, dessert. We also feature our very own concept of build-your-own burgers, salads, and pizzas – with thousands of combinations.”
Timothy Cary of Tavern Grill said the company had been “looking aggressively” to locate in the Apple Valley area before Vivo closed. He has a mutual friend who was associated with Vivo and he jumped at the opportunity to put together a deal when he learned of Vivo’s closure.
He described Tavern Grill as a family friendly establishment offering “lots of choices” and scratch production.
“This is going to be a great fit for the brand and we look forward to Apple Valley,” he said.
Hemisphere Restaurants is part of Hemisphere Companies, a private investment group based in Minneapolis that has invested in multiple companies in the restaurant, casino management, swimming instruction, bilingual child care and other retail sectors, according to its website.
More information about Tavern Grill can be found at www.thetaverngrill.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
