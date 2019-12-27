The Big Lake Lions Club recently made a generous $5,000 donation to the Big Lake Food Shelf. Pictured in no particular order are Lions Club members Raeanne Danielowski, Dennis Wolbeck, Gina Wolbeck, Erv Danielowski, Chuck Martinson, Gene Earney, Neil Haus,Norm Leslie, Paul Knier,Tim Suchy, Scott Johnson, Gina Wolbeck, Sam Vansteenwyk, and Deb Johnson. Lions members are pictured with Sandy McClurg (center, in red) of the food shelf.
