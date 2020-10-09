Matt Debow
Lions Club members drove the Oak Park Heights senior living facility’s roundabout on Saturday morning, Oct. 3, to thank Lion Floyd Espelien for his 55 years of service in the Maplewood-Oakdale club.
Espelien began his volunteer service when he joined the Boy Scouts as a young adult, and moved his volunteering efforts to the Lions.
“(The Lions) is the best organization in the world,” Espelien said. “If you work for the Lions and you need help, they’ll take care of you.”
A stuffed toy lion drove by attached to the top of one of the cars, and a person in a lion costume drove by while standing up in a convertible car, and the costumed lion snapped pics of the event honoree. After all the cars had driven past, Espelien was stunned by the show of support.
“It was really more than I expected,” he said.
Maplewood-Oakdale Lions Club member Pat Mishmash helped organize the event.
Espelien has terminal cancer, Mishmash she wanted to express gratitude from the club on how much he means to everyone.
“I would really like to let him know just how much Lions appreciate his many years of service while we still have him,” Mishmash emailed the Gazette.
The drive-by celebration was held close to Espelien’s 93rd birthday. So in addition to many “thanks for your service” he also heard many cheers of “Happy Birthday!”
Lions Club District Gov. Gina Detviler stepped out of her car to thank Espelien while standing more than six feet away.
“We couldn’t be more proud of your service,” she said.
Lions Club member Robin Schell said club member put out the word for the drive through and local members along with state Lions Club representatives came on Saturday.
Schell said for 55 years of service the club usually would have hosted a dinner for a long-time volunteer, and the honoree would receive a pin.
“But because of COVID this is what we get,” Schell said.
