BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 9 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On Dec. 10 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for felony shoplifting.
• On Dec. 10 in the 8600 block of Central Avenue NE a customer’s vehicle was stolen during a third-degree burglary at a business. Property was also reportedly damaged.
• On Dec. 11 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a male shoplifter was arrested for a theft, for having an outstanding warrants and for providing officers with a false name.
• On Dec. 12 in the 9400 block of Bataan Street NE an unknown suspect made verbal threats to a victim and then stole their vehicle.
• On Dec. 12 in the 00 block of 96th Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 13 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE an employee was involved in a theft at a business.
• On Dec. 13 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a cell phone was stolen.
• On Dec. 13 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE headphones were stolen from a backpack.
• On Dec. 13 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of a stolen cell phone.
• On Dec. 14 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE S a burglary occurred at a business. Property damage was also reported.
• On Dec. 14 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE AirPods were stolen.
• On Dec. 14 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a female shoplifter was arrested for a theft and for fleeing officers in a motor vehicle.
• On Dec. 15 in the 10600 block of Sixth Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Dec. 10 in the 1200 block of 99th Court NE an oven fire occurred.
• On Dec. 15 in the 10300 block of Lever Street NE a fire occurred after trees touched a power line.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 9 at the intersection of 95th Avenue NE and Hamline Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 9 at the intersection of Fillmore Street NE and 109th Avenue NE three vehicles were involved in a crash. An adult female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 9 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE a driver was located for a fourth-degree DWI, for leaving the scene of a crash and for having outstanding warrants.
• On Dec. 9 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Oak Park Boulevard NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, driving after revocation and for having an outstanding warrant,
• On Dec. 10 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Dec. 10 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 117th Avenue NE an adult female driver, who was involved in a single vehicle crash, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 10 at the intersection of Aberdeen Street NE and 123rd Avenue NE a driver was charged with a DWI, leaving the scene of a single vehicle crash and for driving after cancellation.
• On Dec. 10 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 11 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male driver, who was found slumped over in his vehicle, was arrested for a third-degree DUI for use of controlled substance, for having an outstanding warrant and for violating a no contact order violation.
• On Dec. 12 in the 4800 block of 101st Lane NE a student was found in possession of THC vape devices.
• On Dec. 12 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE a suspect was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Dec. 13 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 101st Avenue NE two adult males were arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Dec. 13 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a male, who was found slumped over in his vehicle, was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 13 in the 12300 block of Midway Circle NE a woman was found dead during a welfare check.
• On Dec. 13 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE a woman was found dead.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 13 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 14 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE there was a theft from a vehicle during a burglary.
• On Dec. 16 in the 1400 block of 39th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Dec. 14 in the 4700 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 7 in the 100 block of Talmadge Way NE a package was stolen from the front steps of a residence.
• On Dec. 7 in the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE a battery was stolen from a forklift that was parked in a parking lot.
• On Dec. 8 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 9 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE a theft and property damage was reported.
• On Dec. 9 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE an individual reported that they had tracked their stolen phone to an apartment complex. Officers could not determine which apartment the possible suspect was in.
• On Dec. 9 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Dec. 9 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 10 in the 6300 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 11 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Fourth Street NE two vehicles, one stolen, were involved in a hit and run. The occupants of the stolen vehicle fled the scene.
• On Dec. 11 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred. Several individuals were trespassed from the property.
• On Dec. 11 in the 1000 block of Lynde Drive NE a package was stolen.
• On Dec. 13 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a backpack containing two laptops, a tablet and a phone was stolen from an apartment complex.
Property damage
• On Dec. 7 in the 6200 block of Rainbow Drive NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 8 at the intersection of 59th Avenue NE and Seventh Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 10 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE the rear passenger window and a glove compartment in a vehicle were damaged.
• On Dec. 10 in the 1300 block of Skywood Lane NE a mailbox was run over by a vehicle.
• On Dec. 11 in the 4600 block of Main Street NE two people were seen on camera in a locked in fenced area. One of the suspects, a male, was arrested for first-degree property damage, possession of burglary tools, trespassing and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 11 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a rear window, ignition and steering column of a vehicle were damaged.
• On Dec. 13 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE the glass panes of a door to a business were broken out with a hammer during an attempted burglary.
Assault
• On Dec. 8 in the 5700 block of Second Street NE a child protection investigator reported a domestic assault and child protection issue that occurred five years ago.
• On Dec. 9 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a domestic assault was reported. The suspect had left prior to officers arrival.
• On Dec. 9 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a suspect was arrested for a domestic assault against a pregnant woman.
• On Dec. 9 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Dec. 10 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a female suspect was involved in a domestic assault.
• On Dec. 13 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 8 at the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and Seventh Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and cited for driving after cancellation, violating an ignition interlock and for failure to move over for a parked emergency vehicle.
• On Dec. 8 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested for possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, for having no label on a prescription drug, driving after revocation, obstruction of the legal process, for having no seat belt, failure to signal a turn and for promoting prostitution.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 7 in the 900 block of Overton Drive NE an adult female was found dead.
• On Dec. 13 in the 7400 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle fled from an officer during an attempted traffic stop.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 14 in the 8400 block of Sunset Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 14 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 16 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE stolen vehicles were recovered.
Property damage
• On Dec. 10 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE city property was damaged.
Assault
• On Dec. 9 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE an individual was arrested for a fifth-degree domestic assault, obstruction of justice, use of force and for violating a rental ordinance.
• On Dec. 13 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 11 at the intersection of 83rd Avenue NE and Fifth Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, for leaving the scene of a crash and for property damage.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 9 at the intersection of Buchanan Street NE and 81st Avenue NE a driver, with an outstanding warrant, fled an officer during an attempted traffic stop.
• On Dec. 12 in the 7900 block of Terrace Road NE a vehicle fled from an officer during an attempted traffic stop.
