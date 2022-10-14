BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 30 in the 00 block of 112th Lane NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 30 in the 12300 block of Buchanan Street NE a burglary occurred in a residential garage.
• On Sept. 30 in the 8700 block of Leyte Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 1 in the 10000 block of Pleasure Creek Circle NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Oct. 1 in the 9800 block of Polk Street NE there was a delayed report of a $50 counterfeit bill being used at a business.
• On Oct. 1 in the 11400 block of Jefferson Street NE there was a delayed report of a burglary. A bicycle was left behind at the scene by the suspect.
• On Oct. 2 in the 300 block of Pleasure Creek Drive NE a bicycle was stolen from an attached garage during a residential burglary.
• On Oct. 2 in the 1700 block of 105th Avenue NE items worth over $2,000 was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 3 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a juvenile female was arrested for a misdemeanor theft.
• On Oct. 4 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE a shoplifter fled from police officers in a vehicle.
• On Oct. 4 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 5 in the 2000 block of 105th Avenue NE a burglary at a business occurred overnight.
• On Oct. 5 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Oct. 5 in the 10900 block of University Avenue NE a phone was stolen.
• On Oct. 6 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult male shoplifter was arrested for a theft, fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct, 6 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a juvenile was charged with fraud for use of a counterfeit bill.
Property damage
• On Sept. 30 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Sept. 30 in the 1200 block of 108th Avenue NE mailboxes were damaged.
• On Oct. 3 in the 3300 block of Lakes Parkway NE playground equipment was damaged.
• On Oct. 6 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On Sept. 30 in the 700 block of 91st Avenue NE one female juvenile was charged for a fifth-degree assault while multiple other juvenile females were charged with disorderly conduct.
• On Oct. 3 in the 3700 block of 95th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of an assault from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office after it was later learned the assault had occurred in Blaine.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 30 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 125th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a DWI and DWI test refusal following a traffic stop.
• On Oct. 2 in the 2200 block of 109th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, DWI test refusal and for being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm.
• On Oct. 2 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 2 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 3 in the 8700 block fo Austin Street NE an adult female was transported to a hospital after experiencing an overdose.
• On Oct. 6 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 108th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 6 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a felony flee of police officers and for drug possession.
• On Oct. 6 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having outstanding warrants.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 30 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a motorcycle fled from a traffic stop.
• On Oct. 3 at the intersection of Interstate 35W and Highway 10 NE a vehicle fled from a police officer after a traffic stop was initiated.
• On Oct. 4 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE a vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop. A pursuit occurred and later terminated. The vehicle was later located, unoccupied.
• On Oct. 4 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE an adult male died.
• On Oct. 5 in the 3600 block of 88th Avenue NE employees at a business located a Remington shotgun near some dumpsters. An officer retrieved the shotgun and placed it into evidence.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 4 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue theft was reported.
• On Oct. 4 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a property damage hit and run occurred.
• On Oct. 5 in the 4000 block of Second Street NE theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Oct. 10 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On Oct. 9 in the 4700 block of University Avenue property damage was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 8 in the 4300 block of Stinson Boulevard. NE police arrested a driver for DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 28 in the 8000 block of East River Road NE a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 28 in the 5600 block of Main St. NE a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 28 in the 8400 block of University Avenue shoplifting was reported.
• On Sept. 28 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue identity theft was reported.
• On Sept. 29 in the 8400 block of University Avenue shoplifting was reported.
• On Sept. 30 in the 7200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Sept. 30 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 30 in the 5600 block of Main St. NE a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 30 in the 7900 block of University Avenue a car theft was reported.
• On Sept. 30 in the 8400 block of University Avenue shoplifting was reported.
• On Oct. 1 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a house was burglarized.
• On Oct. 1 in the 6500 block University Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 1 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Oct. 1 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE shoplifting reported.
• On Oct. 1 in the 8400 block of University Avenue theft was reported.
• On Oct. 2 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue shoplifting was reported.
• On Oct. 2 in the 8400 block of University Avenue shoplifting was reported.
• On Oct. 2 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a car was broken into.
• On Oct. 3 in the 8400 block of University Avenue shoplifting was reported.
• On Oct. 4 in the 100 block of Christenson Court fraud was reported.
• On Oct. 4 in the 6200 block of Able Street NE theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 5 in the 8400 block of University Avenue shoplifting was reported.
Property damage
• On Oct. 2 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Sept. 28 in the 7300 block of Symphony St. NE police arrested a man for misdemeanor domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 28 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE police arrested a woman for fifth degree drug possession.
• On Oct. 2 in the 5700 block of University Avenue NE police arrested a driver for second degree drug possession.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 1 in the 600 block of 79th Avenue NE a suspect was arrested for a third-degree residential burglary, misdemeanor theft and fourth-degree criminal property damage.
• On Oct. 1 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Oct. 2 in the 8000 block of Washington Street NE a vehicle fire occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 2 in the 7700 block of Old Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
