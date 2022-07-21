BLAINE
The Blaine Police Department did not submit a public safety report.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On July 5 in the 4000 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a motorcycle was stolen.
• On July 6 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 6 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE a theft occurred.
• On July 6 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 6 at the intersection of 47th Avenue NE and Fillmore Street NE a driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, for fleeing officers in a motor vehicle that resulted in a crash and for a DWI.
• On July 7 in the 500 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On July 8 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a wallet was stolen after it was left on a counter.
• On July 8 in the 3800 block of Jefferson Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 9 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE CBD gummies were stolen allegedly by multiple juvenile suspects from a store.
• On July 9 in the 4300 block of Third Street NE an Amazon package was stolen.
• On July 9 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a shoplifter fled from police following a theft at a store.
DWI, drugs
• On July 6 in the 900 block of 44 1/2 Avenue NE a male driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a DWI, fleeing police officers and for a domestic assault.
• On July 9 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a female driver from Minneapolis was arrested for a DWI.
• On July 10 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a male driver from Hilltop was arrested for a DWI, refusal of a Breathalyzer test and on an outstanding warrant.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 6 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On July 6 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 7 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a male employee at a business was arrested for allegedly embezzling money and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On July 7 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred. The suspect was not immediately located.
• On July 10 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a male shoplifter was arrested for a theft and for fleeing officers on foot.
• On July 10 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for theft, possession of theft tools, fifth-degree drug possession and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On July 10 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a theft at an apartment complex occurred.
• On July 11 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an individual was cited for a theft.
Property damage
• On July 6 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road a vehicle was damaged after it was struck by a vehicle fleeing police officers. No injuries were reported.
• On July 7 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE Fridley firefighters responded to a report of a male who had lit his clothes on fire. The male was detained and released.
• On July 7 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a fire occurred.
• On July 8 in the 1000 block of 63rd Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
• On July 9 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a fire occurred.
• On July 10 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged while parked in a lot.
• On July 11 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE there was a report of property damage.
• On July 12 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On July 6 in the 5800 block of Tennison Drive NE a male was arrested for domestic assault.
• On July 7 in the 7300 block of Tempo Terrace NE a domestic assault occurred. The suspect was not immediately located.
• On July 8 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a victim reported a vehicle pulled in front of them and a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle got out and fired shots towards the victim’s vehicle. No injuries occurred. Casings and bullets were located. The suspect vehicle was not immediately located.
• On July 8 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE a female was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On July 11 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE an assault occurred.
• On July 12 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a male was arrested for an assault.
DWI, drugs
• On July 7 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was pulled over for failure to maintain a lane. Later a small amount of suspected marijuana was seized from the vehicle.
• On July 8 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for an instructional permit violation.
• On July 9 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On July 10 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, for refusing a Breathalyzer test and for driving a vehicle without a valid license.
• On July 11 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, third-degree refusal of a Breathalyzer test, first-degree property damage, obstruction of justice and for having no proof of insurance.
Miscellaneous
• On July 7 in the 6200 block of Riverview Terrace NE there was a report a black lab was swept away in the current of the Mississippi River. Officers later located the dog on an island in the middle of the river. Fridley firefighters and the dog’s owner were able to rescue the dog from the island.
• On July 12 in the 700 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE an individual was found dead during a welfare check.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On July 9 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 10 in the 300 block of Maple Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On July 13 in the 8300 block of Terrace Road NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On July 14 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 14 in the 8300 block of Sixth Street NE property was stolen during a domestic incident.
• On July 14 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On July 9 in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On July 15 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Able Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On July 13 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE an individual died.
