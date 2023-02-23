BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 10 in the 12800 block of Polk Street NE there was a report of a possible theft from an impounded vehicle.
• On Feb. 10 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE there was a report that multiple vehicles had their windows broken out and multiple items were stolen from inside the vehicles.
• On Feb. 13 in the 2100 block of 108th Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 13 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE there was a report of a check being removed from a mailbox and cashed after being forged.
• On Feb. 14 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 16 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 14 in the 9300 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male stole the key to a bathroom at a business.
• On Feb. 14 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Feb. 14 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 15 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 16 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE a female was arrested for attempting to use a forged check.
Property damage
• On Feb. 10 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE an adult male was arrested for property damage and for possession of burglary tools.
• On Feb. 11 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE a disorderly adult male was arrested for damaging city property.
• On Feb. 12 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was damaged..
• On Feb. 12 in the 10900 block of Radisson Road NE an electrical box fire occurred.
• On Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of 94th Lane NE there was a delayed report of a dumpster fire.
• On Feb. 14 in the 9500 block of Monroe Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Feb. 15 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there was a fire call to a local school.
Assault
• On Feb. 12 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and Territorial Road NE an adult male was arrested for a fourth-degree assault.
• On Feb. 12 in the 11400 block of Sixth Place NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault against another adult male.
• On Feb. 12 in the 900 block of 96th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for a domestic assault and obstruction of the legal process.
• On Feb. 12 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE an adult female was arrested for an assault and obstruction of the legal process.
• On Feb. 16 in the 3300 block of 90th Lane NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 10 in the 11600 block of 117th Avenue NE a small amount of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop.
• On Feb. 10 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Interstate 35W NE a male driver was arrested for a DWI.
• On Feb. 11 in the 10800 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle, having no proof of insurance and failing to wear a seat belt.
• On Feb. 11 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 101st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DUI for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
• On Feb. 11 in the 11800 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult male driver was cited during a traffic stop for possession of drug paraphernalia and for having no insurance.
• On Feb. 11 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and County Road 10 NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 12 in the 8800 block of Lake Drive NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 14 at the intersection of Quincy Street NE and 99th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Feb. 15 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 93rd Lane NE an individual was cited during a traffic stop for possession of narcotics.
• On Feb. 15 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 15 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 16 in the 10400 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 11 in the 900 block of 94th Avenue NE an individual died.
• On Feb. 12 in the 1300 block of 132nd Avenue NE a male died during a medical call.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 14 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 15 in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE an iPhone was stolen.
• On Feb. 15 in the 3800 block of Third Street NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Feb. 15 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a vehicle and its keys were stolen.
• On Feb. 17 in the 500 block of 38th Avenue NE prescription medication was stolen.
• On Feb. 19 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a suspect was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
Property damage
• On Feb. 15 in the 4900 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle’s windows were damaged.
• On Feb. 16 in the 4300 block of Washington Street NE the windshield of a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• At approximately 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, a Columbia Heights officer was dispatched to take a phone call from an adult male who claimed to have had his vehicle carjacked, and was kidnapped and robbed by the assailants near the 3800 block of Edgemoor Place NE in Columbia Heights. The victim was later left stranded in the middle of a highway in St. Paul and was able to find a nearby gas station to call for help. Law enforcement attempted, but were unable to further contact the victim at the gas station, however detectives with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the victim at his home uninjured. The stolen vehicle was later located in Bloomington where the Bloomington Police Department arrested one juvenile male and two adult males. One of the adult males fled from officers but was apprehended. Officers are not looking for additional suspects. This incident remains under investigation by the Columbia Heights Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 21 in the 4700 block of Heights Drive NE a male driver, from Minneapolis, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 8 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a business.
• On Feb. 8 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a female suspect was arrested for a theft.
• On Feb. 10 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE parts from a vehicle were stolen.
• On Feb. 10 in the 7700 block of Beech Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 10 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual reported leaving their wallet behind at a self-check out. Officers checked surveillance cameras and observed an adult female stealing it.
• On Feb. 11 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a female shoplifter was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 11 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male from St. Anthony reported having his credit card stolen and then used at Target in Fridley.
• On Feb. 11 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE speakers were stolen from the trunk of a vehicle.
• On Feb. 12 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a woman reported she had dropped her wallet and that before she could pick it up, someone stole it.
• On Feb. 13 in the 900 block of Mississippi Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 14 in the 7300 block of Commerce Lane NE an abandoned stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 14 in the 7500 block of Able Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 14 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 11 in the 7100 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of a bullet being shot through a residence, resulting in property damage. There were no reported injuries.
• On Feb. 11 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On Feb. 12 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an officer observed a reckless driver and attempted to stop the vehicle in a store parking lot. The driver fled from the officer and ended up crashing into a traffic pole before fleeing again. The driver was located behind a snow bank in Blaine and was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and for leaving the scene of a crash.
• On Feb. 12 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Feb. 9 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 11 in the 6800 block of Central Avenue NE a domestic assault was reported. Both parties involved in the assault had injuries and officers were unable to determine a primary aggressor. Both parties were separated.
• On Feb. 13 in the 6700 block of Seventh Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 8 in the 3700 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for a DUI, driving after revocation and for possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• On Feb. 9 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an individual was arrested during a domestic incident for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 10 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for a DUI after striking a light pole on an exit ramp with her vehicle and then driving into a ditch.
• On Feb. 11 in the 5700 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and for driving after revocation.
• On Feb. 12 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a male driver, who was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession after narcotics were located.
• On Feb. 12 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for having an outstanding warrant. The driver was also arrested for having no proof of insurance.
• On Feb. 13 in the 100 block of Hartman Circle NE drug paraphernalia was located when an officer responded to a Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center report.
• On Feb. 13 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 9 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a female passenger in a vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of counterfeit money and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 11 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a female was arrested during a verbal domestic for having three outstanding warrants.
• On Feb. 12 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE a suspicious vehicle fled from police officers during an attempted traffic stop.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 13 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a theft was reported.
• On Feb. 13 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 16 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a theft occurred.
Assault
• On Feb. 16 at the intersection of 79th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 10 in the 8100 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle fled from an officer during an attempted traffic stop.
• On Feb. 17 in the 8300 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle fled from an officer during an attempted traffic stop.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.