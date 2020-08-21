An informational meeting for those interested in providing foster care in Washington County will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. through a WebEx presentation.

For those who decide to become licensed to provide foster care, the licensing process begins at no cost to them. Several foster care options are offered:

• Children needing a temporary place to live; placements vary in length.

  Teenagers.

• Respite program, giving a family a needed break by caring for children and teenagers with or without disabilities for a few days or a weekend.

In addition to meeting state licensing requirements, foster families should be able to provide a stable family atmosphere in adequate housing, and love and support for the children or adults in their care.

Before families can be licensed, they must undergo a thorough screening process, which includes an extensive background check.

For additional information or to register, call 651-430-8307 or email ComSvsCFCLicensing@co.washington.mn.us. Also, see the Washington County website at co.washington.mn.us and search “foster care licensing.”

