To the editor:
I want to thank high school senior Tess Zickrick for writing such an inspiring letter about her program at the School of Environmental Studies. She explains how her last unit is about how to use science “to help the environment in the long run.” It is a great example of how young people can learn to be active citizens in a democracy and contribute to the improvement of society.
Interestingly enough, the Opinion article above her letter, by Keith Anderson, amplified the importance of her work. His article, “How graduates respond may define their lives,” suggests that every generation faces serious challenges, from the end of World War I and the Spanish flu in 1917, to the Vietnamese War in the 1970s, to the 9-11 attack, to the current pandemic. He says that young people are the leaders of tomorrow who “will shape the world in ways those who came before you did not think possible.” Every graduating class will have to respond … and that response is up to them.
Clearly, Tess’s letter is a strong response for the world of tomorrow. She used her studies to help address an environmental issue that can affect the health of a community. Her goal is to inform families about the effects of runoff and what they can do to help reduce the damage. This application of doing service that connects to learning, often called service-learning, has proven to be on of the most effective civic education programs in the country.
Not only has she chosen to help communities, she has chosen to write a letter to the editor … a civic act of information sharing. I doubt that few, if anyone from older generations, ever wrote a letter to the editor while they were in high school. Surely Tess has learned she needs to respond to make the world better.
Let’s hope that lots of young people will follow in Tess’s footsteps and take action to improve conditions in the world. This should give us all hope for the future.
Robert Shumer
Burnsville
