I am writing to encourage you to vote for Louise Segreto as my successor on the Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners. I have thoroughly enjoyed representing our District 4 communities and chairing the board for the past 10 years, and I am confident that Louise will continue to provide the excellent parks, trails, natural areas, outdoor recreation and environmental programs we have come to expect.
Louise is an avid outdoorswoman and Master Naturalist, with a solid educational and professional background in natural resources and environmental science. She has a proven track record of helping people connect with the outdoors through community-based environmental learning, outdoor recreation and conservation.
Dedicated to public service, Louise has contributed her expertise to a wide variety of organizations, such as Minnesota Parks & Trails Legacy Committee, Edina Park Board, Minnesota Environmental Commission, Izaak Walton League, Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Nine Mile Creek Watershed District, DNR Becoming An Outdoor Woman Committee, and DNR Waterfowl Hunting Regulations Task Force. Louise and her husband Kevin are 30-plus year residents of Edina, and have two adult daughters.
Please join me in voting for Louise Segreto as our next Commissioner on the Three Rivers Park Board. I know she will continue to serve Three Rivers and our communities exceptionally well.
