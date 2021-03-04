To the editor:
I would like to know how letter writer Jo Haugen conflates the basic human right to defend life and property with “expense of public safety?” If my home is broken into, my rights and home are violated. I have the right to defend myself and my family. The writer equates Stand Your Ground with “shoot and ask questions later.” What questions would you have me ask, “Do you need any help carrying out my TV and electronics? Would you like me to show you where I keep my jewelry? Would you like to meet my wife?” I should rather run away and leave my home to bad guys who are simply emboldened by Minnesota’s lack of a Stand Your Ground law?
How would the writer prescribe that I ascertain whether I am simply feeling threatened and actually being threatened? This is simply frivolous semantics. Absent the right to defend, criminals are being enabled and crimes may be committed with impunity. Witness the riots after George Floyd’s death when the authorities vacated the Third Precinct and did not effectuate an adequate response to the violence. Lives and businesses, many minority owned, were destroyed.
I do not agree that “It’s easy to misinterpret others’ words and actions” as the writer alleges. A guy breaking into my home, likely armed, says “give me your valuables or you’re dead.” How should I interpret that? Perhaps I should offer him a cup of coffee, and offer to call a social worker. We could sing “Kumbaya” and discuss the ills of society.
I have a system of codewords should my adult kids come into my house unannounced. It’s fairly simple really. That is not an issue. The issue is that hiding behind the liberal mantra of “great social change and emotional upheaval” does not give viability to running away from criminal activity in one’s home.
I do feel, however, that firearm training should be mandated for purchase authorization, not just for carry permits. People need to know how to use a firearm and when deadly force is allowed. This is required for carry permits and should be enacted for all firearm purchases.
Bob Bookman
Apple Valley
