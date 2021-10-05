To the Editor:
We are proud long-time residents of Minnetonka writing to support the re-election of our high caliber Minnetonka City Council Member: Deb Calvert.
Minnetonka is a wonderful place to live and raise a family in large part because we have a well-run city and a dedicated cadre of citizens serving on City Council. Deb Calvert is one of those talented public servants and should be re-elected to continue her great work as At Large Council Member, Seat A.
Calvert is a qualified, creative, and collaborative community leader who has served us well over the past four years, particularly in light of the historic disruption of the pandemic. Prior to her election to Minnetonka City Council in 2017, Calvert prepared for her role and responsibilities by completing courses at the Minnetonka Citizens Academy and Police Citizens Academy, and by serving as vice-chair of the Minnetonka Planning Commission. Just as she put in the hard work to educate herself about the function of local government before stepping in to help guide it, Deb takes her job seriously and studies the issues critical to the well-being of our city before voting on them. She has contributed to the Council’s achievements on many fronts: sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion, water systems upgrades, and workforce housing development. In addition to this work, Calvert has served on numerous committees and commissions that support and supplement city functions.
We have both known and worked with Calvert for many years on issues concerning our community and have always found her to be respectful, responsive and reflective. She makes herself available to constituents by scheduling coffee meet-ups in the community and is efficient in addressing citizens’ concerns. Calvert is a caring and effective communicator.
Calvert has the critical qualities and experience we need and expect from an elected leader. Please join us and rank Deb Calvert as your top choice for Minnetonka City Council Member At Large, Seat A.
Lori Weissman and Derrick Agate Sr.
Minnetonka
Calvert Campaign for Re-election co-chairs
