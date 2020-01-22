Lenore Marie Nelson, 92, Sartell and formerly of McGregor, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at her home in Sartell with her loving family by her side. She was born Feb. 1, 1927 in East Lake, Minn. to Alvin and Helen (Magnuson) Lund. She grew up on the family farm in Lawler and graduated from McGregor High School in 1947. After graduating she moved to Duluth and worked for Duluth Hardware. Lenore was united in marriage to Edwin Hammer on Sept. 3, 1949 at Sheriff Lake. Together they raised four children. Edwin passed away in 1982. Later in life after raising her family she was employed by the McGregor School until her retirement. Lenore married Orville Nelson on July 25, 1986. They enjoyed traveling south to Texas for the winter, camping with the “Rum River Rambler,” gardening and spending time with family and friends. She was a long-time member of the Tamarack Lutheran Church and most recently a member of Riverside Presbyterian Church in Sartell. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin Hammer and husband, Orville Nelson; sister, Roselyn and her twin brother, Bud. Lenore is survived by her children and their spouses: Darrell Hammer, McGregor; Galen (Marie) Hammer, McGregor; Elaine (Mark) Rogers, Sauk Rapids; Carolyn (Mike) Helstrom, Hibbing; four grandchildren: Nick Hammer, Sheri Ryan, Liz LaFrance, Becky Hammer; two great-grandchildren Lincoln Ryan and Stella Korpela; three step-grandchildren and many step-great-grandchildren; four sisters: Dollie Widstrom, Helen Jarvi, Marlene Mackey, Joyce (Pat) Ward; and many other special relatives and friends. Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in McGregor. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Sherriff Lake Cemetery. McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Services assisted Lenore’s family with arrangements. www.srtfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.