The Minnesota Turkey Growers Association’s annual Ranelius Scholarship has been awarded to 10 worthy recipients, including Katie Lenneman of St. Michael.
The scholarship, named after one of the forefathers of the association, is open to any Minnesota citizen who is enrolled in a post-secondary educational institute or any high school student planning to attend a post-secondary educational institute in order to prepare for a career in the poultry industry.
Lenneman is a senior at St. Michael-Albertville High School and plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth to study science, medicine, or business. Her family has raised poultry in the past, and she hopes to have a career helping people and solving problems.
“It’s incredibly important to support the next generation involved in agriculture,” said MTGA President Paul Kvistad. “We are proud to assist those who are going to take advantage of the great opportunities within the poultry industry.”
The scholarship recipients were recognized at the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association Annual Meeting in June.
The Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, founded in 1939 and located in Buffalo, is a nonprofit association dedicated to fostering a successful Minnesota turkey industry and its ability to make positive contributions to consumers, the economy, the environment and its members.
