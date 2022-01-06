What do you want your loved ones know what you want them to remember about your life? We are offering a class called Legacy Letter Writing at the senior center that can help you put those thoughts on paper. A Legacy Letter is a simple but profound letter that conveys your greatest treasures—your faith, life lessons, and values. This letter can be a heartfelt gift for your loved ones today, or it can inform and accompany your last will and testament or health care directive.
You can learn how to write a Legacy Letter by attending a two-hour session at the center on Friday, January 21 starting at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $25, payable that day to the instructor, Bill Marsella. You do need to sign up in advance and can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000.
You can also call us to sign up for a trip we are offering. Enjoy a fun day in St Paul with seniors from Elk River on February 24. The coach bus will bring you to Degidios Italian Restaurant where you will be served Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast served over spaghetti with classic tomato sauce and baked mozzarella. Garlic bread and a beverage is also included with your meal. After lunch you will arrive at the Science Museum where you can visit the exhibits at your own pace. Choose from permanent exhibits such as Collector’s Corner, Dinosaurs and Fossils Gallery, Human Body Gallery, Mississippi River Gallery, and much more! Next, you will see a show in the Omni Theater. Show titles have not yet been announced but will be announced on their website a few weeks prior to the trip date. Please note that there will be a significant amount of walking on this trip. The bus will depart the community center at 10 a.m. and return at about 5:30 p.m. The cost is $85 and the deadline to register is January 28.
The Monticello Community Center can help you stay active this winter! Your Medicare supplement may cover the cost of a membership at MCC. MCC members can take advantage of fitness classes including Water Aerobics and SilverSneakers classes. Members also have access to the pool, spas, indoor track, gymnasium, and a variety of cardio and strength equipment. If you have questions, contact program manager, Sara Cahill, at 763-271-7124.
You can contact the senior center if you wish to attend the Caregiver Support Group. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that will meet at the center on Thursday, January 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This group, a program of Senior Community Services, is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard. It provides specialized support and education and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Call the center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend.
You do not need to sign up in advance if you plan to come to the senior center to get your blood pressure checked. Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community comes to our center on a monthly basis to provide this valuable service. If you would like her to monitor yours, come over on Tuesday, January 11 between 11 a.m. and noon.
If you like to read, check out the senior center Book Club. The Book Club will meet on Wednesday, January 12 at 9:30 a.m. The group will discuss the last book they read and pick up the new one. New members are always welcome.
People age 55+ are welcome to play in the senior center card tournaments. Cribbage tournaments are held Mondays at 9 a.m., 500 on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays at 1 p.m., and euchre at 1 p.m. on Fridays. The bridge players made the decision to not have tournaments, but rather just play for fun on Mondays at 12:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. Ivar Kronbeck was the winner of the last cribbage tournament. Bernice Nathe came in second place and Jim Weisner third.
January 13th marks my 30th anniversary as director of the Monticello Senior Center. 30 years! I cannot believe how fast these years have gone by. I want to thank my employer, Senior Community Services, for the constant and total support they have given me and our senior center over the past 30 years. It is truly an amazing non-profit organization to work for. I want to thank the city of Monticello staff and elected officials for their incredible support as well. And, of course, I want to thank the thousands and thousands of older adults I have met and worked with over the years. You have made this my dream job.
Activities the week of Jan. 7-14:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-11 a.m.
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 8:30 a.m.; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 1 p.m. Movie Monday; 4 p.m. Board of Directors meeting
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. Team Pool Tournament; 9:30 a.m. Book Club; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. defensive driving class; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver Support Group, bingo; 11 a.m. blood pressure checks; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of January 10:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sweet & sour chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – beef stew, dinner roll
Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable
Fri. – gyro, Greek salad
