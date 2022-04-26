The Eden Prairie Community Foundation Board has selected Greg Leeper as the organization’s next executive director.
Leeper comes to this role with career experience in the areas of higher education and community building.
In addition to his professional experience, Leeper has lived in Eden Prairie for more than nine years, and has been involved as a volunteer coach and as chair of the city’s Human Rights and Diversity Commission, which recently published the City of Eden Prairie Race Equity Report.
“Greg is truly well positioned to continue to advance the impact of the foundation and move our recently completed strategic plan forward. We look forward to welcoming Greg to the Foundation,” said Foundation Board Chair Carlos Berger.
Leeper will step in for current Executive Director Mark Weber, who is retiring at the end of June after eight years of service to the foundation and the community. Leeper will officially begin his duties in early July.
The mission of the Eden Prairie Community Foundation is to enrich the community through philanthropy, collaboration and leadership. The foundation works to accomplish this mission through strong leadership, dedicated volunteers and generous donors and supporters.
(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Greg Leeper has been named as the Eden Prairie Community Foundation’s executive director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.