After our first snow shower with huge flakes, a country ride seemed in order. Taking the backroads north out of Stillwater, we found Sandhill Cranes in a cut-over corn field near Scandia. It was a family with two youngsters which is unusual. Normally only one chick survives. They will migrate with their parents to the southern US or Mexico, and strike out on their own in the spring. Sandhills mate for life.
To learn more go to www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Sandhill_Crane/id
Further along near Chisago City was an eye-popping sight … a Buddhist Temple in a corn field, replete with a gold roof. Minnesota has long welcomed immigrants. After all, we are all immigrants. And further north yet, was an 1800s vintage thresher guarded by two unflinching gorilloid sentries. Possibly some of that understated Minnesota humor captured by the Coen brothers.
Brother Tony wrote from Salinas that the last of the strawberry harvest was underway. After months of choking wild fire smoke, the air smelled like strawberry daiquiris from berries fermenting in 93 degree heat.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
