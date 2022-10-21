Korean War

Marine/soldier running to set up his fighting position.

 MTMCOINS

The Stillwater H & H Last Man’s Club’s annual meeting took place on Oct. 13 at the Lowell Inn. The H & H, a group of Korean War veterans, started in 1953, and originally had 153 members from the 135th and 47th “Viking” infantry. Today, there are eight members left.

Charles Ciesman, 90, is one of those eight members.

Load comments