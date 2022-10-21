The Stillwater H & H Last Man’s Club’s annual meeting took place on Oct. 13 at the Lowell Inn. The H & H, a group of Korean War veterans, started in 1953, and originally had 153 members from the 135th and 47th “Viking” infantry. Today, there are eight members left.
Charles Ciesman, 90, is one of those eight members.
Ciesman, who has lived in the area his whole life, was stationed in Korea in 1951 at the age of 18.
“I’m probably a lot younger than most of these guys,” He said.
The club gets its name from the Headquarters Co., First Battalion and Heavy Mortar Co., which are the two National Guard companies the Stillwater group came from.
The history of Last Man’s Clubs in Stillwater runs deep. The first, Co. B’s Last Man’s Club, dates back to 1886 when Civil War veterans from the First Minnesota Volunteer Infantry met on the 25th anniversary of the First Battle of Bull Run. They vowed they would meet every year until only one man remained, hence the name ‘Last Man’s Club.’
Since the formation of that first club, others have followed: Co. C’s Last Two Men’s Club (Civil War), the Last Buddies Bully Beef Club (World War I) and the A & D Last Man’s Club (World War II) all precede the H & H.
This year marks the 69th meeting of the group, and six of the eight members were in attendance. Ciesman said that while he has not attended all of the meetings, he has been to many.
“They used to be during the evening and they would dance, but the last 10 or so have been in the afternoon,” Ciesman joked.
While the main purpose of the meeting is to honor those who have served and are still living, members who have passed are also honored. A candle was lit in remembrance of those who have been lost and was followed by a moment of silence to honor them.
Of the original infantry, Ciesman said that only one was killed in Korea, a man named Roland Palm.
“Today we honor them. All those who never came home and those who are here today,” guest speaker, Lt. General Richard C. Nash said in his address to the Korean war veterans.
This year marks the 69th year since the foundation of the club upon their return from Korea– a conflict which saw the loss of almost 37,000 Americans and over one million South Korean soldiers and civilians.
“We remember. We remember your courage. We remember your service.” Lt. General Nash said.
In his speech, Lt. General Nash emphasized the importance of honoring Korean war veterans, a group that has seemingly been widely forgotten and under-appreciated.
“Gentlemen, we are honored by your presence, we are grateful for your service. The world is better off because of what you did,” he said to the veterans.
The first Last Man’s Clubs in Stillwater marked their last meeting by opening a special bottle of wine they had saved for the occasion. H & H, as this will likely be their last formal gathering– and any gathering of its kind, were given Korean soju, a gift from Lt. General Nash.
A toast was presented by Deb Field, daughter of John Ulrich, a member of the club who has passed. Field traveled from New York state for the event, and said that she would have traveled twice the distance if necessary.
Field said that along with Ponies home football games, the event was something Ulrich never wanted to miss.
“This was one of the most important days of the year for my dad,” Field said.
Field believes it is crucial to inform her children of this piece of history, and hopes it is information that is continuously passed down through generations.
“I feel that we have such an abundance of freedoms as Americans and they secured these freedoms for us,” Field said. “I owe my parents my life, but I owe these men my freedom.”
