Lakeville Walmart Supercenter, 20710 Keokuk Ave., will host an interactive Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30, 1-7 p.m.

Walmart said in a press release that it knows its customers and families may be looking for new and exciting ways to celebrate Halloween this year. For customers seeking safe, less traditional Halloween haunts, the retailer is deploying a team of ghosts and goblins to set up the Trick-or-Treat that’s socially distanced and contact free. Children of all ages and parents are invited to dress up and drive to Walmart for this free event.

