Man had fallen through ice near Trego, Wisconsin
City of Lakeville Parks and Recreation staff member Joe Bronk rescued a man who had fallen through the ice on Island Lake northwest of Trego, Wisconsin, on April 4.
Bronk heard Ralph Ciolkosz’s call for help after he fell through the ice after 5 p.m. when he went to do some late-season ice fishing.
Bronk used a kayak, a rope and some quick thinking to help Ciolkosz out of the icy waters before fire and rescue crews had arrived.
When Ciolkosz set out, he measured the ice thickness at a solid 4 to 6 inches. In addition to his winter gear, he was wearing fishing bibs and carried took a boat cushion and a set of ice picks.
Those picks helped save his life when he plunged through the ice and could not pull himself out.
“I walked maybe a hundred yards from the boat landing, and I noticed the ice didn’t quite feel the same anymore,” Ciolkosz said. “So I turned around and started to go back to shore.”
That was when he broke through. He struggled to climb back onto the ice, but was stymied by a recent shoulder injury and by the way the edge of the ice kept breaking away beneath his attempts.
“The ice picks were invaluable,” Ciolkosz said. “At least with the ice picks I had something to grab hold and at least I had something to hold on to. If I didn’t have them with me, I probably would have died.”
After 15 minutes of fruitless attempts to get back onto the ledge of ice, he realized he could not do it himself and started yelling for help.
“I had no response for about 10, 15 minutes,” he said.
He continued to work to get out, but he felt hypothermia beginning to set in, and his options grew more limited as he weakened.
He yelled for help again. This time, he was heard.
Bronk and his girlfriend, Linda Jensen, heard Ciolkosz’s voice from their cabin but could not make it out. Then they saw a man with “just a little sticking out of the water.”
“And so we’re like OK, what do we do, what do we need, so we grabbed a rope, a couple of life vests, and kayak, and threw it in our minivan,” Bronk said.
At the boat landing another person who heard Ciolkosz’s call for help Terry Trainor told Bronk about his failed attempt to rescue Ciolkosz as Trainor had gone through the ice, but was able to return to shore.
Instead of walking out onto the ice, Bronk leaned over his kayak and pushed it with his hands to spread out his weight. The awkward position was safer but tiring, as Bronk got within 10 or 12 feet from Ciolkosz.
“When I got to him I was really surprised how low he was in the water,” Bronk said. “He wasn’t out by much anymore.”
Bronk tossed a rope to Ciolkosz who was able to wrap it around himself with his frostbitten hands.
Together the men pulled, but the kayak slid toward Ciolkosz. Bronk shifted it sideways to lend some resistance.
Bronk said he was not worried, that he felt with the kayak he was safe if he went in and he was being methodical.
Years ago, he said, he was on a volunteer fire department.
“One of the things that they taught me that always has stuck with me is in times of panic, you cannot panic,” he said. “You have to think. You have to pace yourself so you don’t wipe yourself out before you even get done with the mission. I think that the five years I’d been in the fire volunteer fire department helped me out over my lifetime.”
Ciolkosz said Bronk appeared to be “calm and collected.”
With the kayak repositioned, the two men pulled again, and Ciolkosz “popped right out” onto the ice. The ice started to curve toward the water as he dragged himself to the kayak.
Bronk told him to lay across the back of the kayak and let his feet drag, so the bulk of his weight was on the kayak.
“I was afraid if he stood up he’d go right back into the hole,” Bronk said.
Bronk was on the front of the kayak, using his hands to dig into the topside soft snow and ice to pull the kayak forward. After they got a good distance from the hole, they each connected themselves to the kayak with a rope and walked in.
“He was tired but he was able to keep up,” Bronk said of Ciolkosz.
On shore and lucky
Meanwhile, the Spooner Fire District had arrived.
By then, both Ciolkosz and Bronk were pretty tired.
“I was in the throes of hypothermia, shivering, shaking,” Ciolkosz said.
Some of his wet clothes were cut off of him and warm packs and blankets were laid on him.
They took him to the emergency room at Spooner Health.
Hypothermia sets in when a body’s temperature dips to 95 degrees, and that was Ciolkosz’s temperature at the hospital, after the warming process had been underway in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
“So I don’t know what it was when I came out of the lake, but I imagine it was a lot colder than that,” he said.
Had no one been outside and nearby that day, he could have gotten much colder.
Ciolkosz realizes people risked their life for him, and he is calls his rescuers heroes.
Bronk looks on it and is grateful he did not “screw up.”
He said it was a joint effort, that it was all of them that made the rescue a success, citing that had it not been for Lindstrom’s attempt, instead of distributing his weight on the kayak he might have walked out there, too, and gone in.
Bronk said he finds himself thanking God that everyone was able to work together.
“He [God] was just helping us all through it,” Bronk said. “We were fortunate.”
The only lasting condition from Ciolkosz’s submersion is some frostbite on his fingers and the tingling, but he said that will go away over time.
“I thought I would do some damage with the way my teeth were chattering so loud,” he said, “but thanks to the experts in the hospital and the ambulance, I was back in my cabin that night at 10 o’clock, having experienced life to near death and back to life again. I feel like the resurrection happened.”
He said it has made him want to do “better.”
“Everything I do, I’m going to try to be better.
“It wasn’t my time, and God has a plan for me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.