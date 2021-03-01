The Lakeview Health Foundation Scholarship program is accepting applications for students seeking to advance or earn a degree in health care. Scholarships of $1,250 to $3,000 are available to students with a local connection who are pursuing a degree in health care programs.
The scholarship program has been supporting future health care workers since 1961. Deadline is March 31, 2021. See details online at http://bit.ly/LH-Scholarship. For more information, contact Paul Erickson at 651-430-4556 or via email paul.l.erickson@lakeview.org.
About the foundation
Lakeview Health Foundation is part of HealthPartners, the largest consumer-governed, non-profit health care organization in the nation with a mission to improve health and well-being in partnership with members, patients and the community. Lakeview Health Foundation is a dynamic resource working to enhance the health and wellness of the people served through the Lakeview Health system and its related partners. Through philanthropy, the Lakeview Health Foundation develops resources to identify and support initiatives that enable Lakeview Health to fulfill its mission – to promote and sponsor superior health and wellness services.
