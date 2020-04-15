“I was looking for someone to hold me accountable.”
Allie Fancher of Mound started working with WakeUp FIT’s Tara Gesy in January this year, looking to get back in the gym after a back injury disrupted things a couple years ago.
The financial investment and “having someone available and expecting me to show up” have helped her keep on track, she said. “I was looking forward to getting back into working out and having someone watch my movements.”
Then came Gov. Tim Walz’s March 16 order shutting down gyms and fitness centers in attempt to flatten the curve as COVID-19 infections continued to spread.
Pistol squats and pushups don’t require equipment, nor does it take more than your own hard work to nail a sub-6 mile — so while there’s usually a workaround for the workout itself, what’s harder to find in isolation is the human side of fitness, that person standing there who will give you the extra push and check your form.
Now, with gyms and fitness centers and even apartment building weight rooms closed through at least May 1, many people who have relied on these places for their fitness are learning that the gym is both merely a physical place...and also that it’s very much more than that.
Merrick Morlan put it simply: “It’s the community they’re missing right now.”
Morlan owns the mixed martial arts (MMA) gym 3soteric Life around the corner from WakeUp FIT and said the “positive loop” of mutual encouragement he’d witness among his clients during classes is what’s missing now and that the shift to online training has come with mixed results.
“I have some of my clients working online, but many of them are not able to pay their dues. All my kid programs are out as well,” he said, adding that the “family-like unit” at the gym has helped but still, “the strain is rough.” Morlan estimated that his kids’ classes had comprised about half of his revenue.
For Morlan, having to close has meant having to pivot to online training to teach what is a very technical skillset. MMA, like yoga and bodyweight workouts, can be had for free online, but “People go to classes specifically because the instructor can move you and help you specific to what you’re able to do,” said Morlan.
Morlan said he’s been able to stream classes for his clients, mixing it up every week and “giving them something new to play with mentally.” He said many clients also had individual things they were working on already and that by maintaining communication with them he’s been able to help still with progression.
“I think the toughest thing for them is the fact that they don’t get to hit pads with each other and practice against each other,” he said. “It’s that sense of connectivity.”
Back at WakeUp FIT, the one-on-one personal training gym where Fancher got started with Gesy this year, other clients are feeling that loss as well.
“We miss the workouts and the conversation and laughs shared during our sessions,” said Tonya Nemmers.
Nemmers and her husband, Todd Detuncq, both started training at WakeUp FIT about a month before the gym closed its doors. Like Fancher, Nemmers has relied on Gesy for help with her back after undergoing back surgery.
Gesy, along with WakeUp FIT co-owner Jeremy Boehne, are urging bigger picture thinking right now and said that the goal ought to be on maintenance and mental rejuvenation.
“If it’s a lifestyle for you, you have to understand that these things are going to happen,” said Boehne. “Three months is nothing. Three months is a very small piece of the pie when it comes to achieving your goals.”
Boehne himself was out for about three months in 2015 when he underwent two surgical procedures for injuries dating to his time in motocross and which were later aggravated by lifting. But that time was only a blip in his fitness history. “Muscle memory is real,” he said, adding later that “10 years of progress doesn’t go away in two months.”
The two are also optimisic for their clients once they’re able to reopen, with Boehne saying motivation in the form of pure enthusiasm might be sky high. “You haven’t been in the gym for so long you didn’t realize what you were missing! You’ll get a taste of the good fruit again when you get back in there and continue to progress.”
That view has helped ease initial anxieties of their clients.
“I’m not necessarily worried that I’ll go backward,” said Fancher of her progress, something she keeps Gesy informed of via text or email. “This is the perfect time to take care of your brain.”
3soteric’s Morlan is also keeping positive, though he said that when he reopens it will have to be a slower reopening because he is more at risk for infection due to having cystic fibrosis. Right now, he said he’s using the extra time to get to things he’s been wanting to do for the gym but that daily duties have sidelined until now.
He’s also taking the same tack as Gesy and Boehne when it comes to overall health.
“It’s a great time for people to just assess how valuable their health is, how much time they invest in themselves,” he said.
