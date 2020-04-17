One by one and top down, governments have declared states of emergency for COVID-19: President Donald Trump declared a public health emergency Jan. 31 and Gov. Tim Walz placed Minnesota under peacetime emergency March 13. Cities then started following suit.
Orono has been operating under local emergency since March 18 while Spring Park only declared its local emergency April 3. Other lake area cities, including Long Lake, Mound, Minnetrista and Minnetonka Beach, have been under local emergency for at least a couple of weeks.
But what does a local emergency even mean?
Most cities had already closed their city halls to the public, and most, if not all, city services were and still are being provided.
“We’ve had to dust off the code that talks about that because no one’s ever needed to review it,” said Orono Mayor Denny Walsh during the midday council meeting when that city’s proclamation went into effect.
A declaration of local emergency acts as a bit of an accounting tool, tied as it usually is to FEMA funding—at least for instances of natural disasters, said Amber Eisenschenk, research manager for the League of Minnesota Cities.
But there is still no guarantee that this holds true for emergencies declared due to COVID-19.
“There is some FEMA funding that’s going to the states, but there is no real guidance yet on how the state has to disburse that money, whether they use it themselves or they give it to local governments to help cover costs,” she said. “At this point, we’re just encouraging cities to track any COVID-related costs that they have so that they can pull out that spreadsheet if there is a big pot of money here.”
The $2.2 trillion Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law March 27 as the largest single relief package in U.S. history, contains $150 billion for state and local governments. Minnesota’s piece of the pie is $2.187 billion.
So far, though, the only further direction for allotment to more localized government is a pretty high benchmark: having a jurisdiction of at least 500,000 people—which in Minnesota means only Hennepin and Ramsey counties are eligible for direct payments through the CARES Act.
While the biggest costs associated with COVID-19, like those related to healthcare infrastructure, would land most heavily on those larger population centers like Hennepin and Ramsey, cities, even smaller cities, will still likely feel the burden in having to purchase additional personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders or extra sanitation materials, said Eisenschenk.
Covering employee sick leave or overtime hours of a custodial crew could also be additional costs for cities, she said.
And then there’s the lost revenue streams: Mound has suspended rentals of its popular Surfside Depot, and the Orono golf course remains closed heading into prime season. Money coming in from building inspectors could also decline if new construction slows.
Right now, a local declaration is full of “maybes”; it’s acting as a precautionary step to accessing an indeterminate amount of money that may or may not be available in future.
“We put a declaration order in place not knowing for sure if or how it may be necessary or advantageous in the future as definition emerges for administration of the many emerging and yet-to-emerge programs to address both health and economic issues related to the virus outbreak,” said Eric Hoversten, city manager for Mound.
Hoversten said that the city’s declaration was “a more long-term view to have on file than an immediate operational need to cover local cost today or tomorrow.”
Emergency declarations allow cities to suspend compliance with those policies or procedures that could impede efficient response to federal or state directives. They may also give staff more authority to make decisions or to sign off on regular monthly bills without the usual council vote.
Some cities might also use an invoked state of emergency to mitigate the economic impact on their residents, as Spring Park did when its city council opted April 6 to extend the deadline for first quarter utility payments by more than two months and to pro-rate liquor license fees for its restaurants, which have been shut to dine-in service since March 17—a result of Walz’s executive order, made possible by his statewide declaration of emergency.
Regardless of funding down the road, most cities are starting to look at the long-term impact on their budgets and what the current pandemic means for their “fiscal futures,” said Eisenchenk, who said the impact will likely be unevenly felt.
“When we’re talking about a city overall, revenues are down, and even though costs are down, a lot of those are hard costs—you still have to have electricity in the building even though you’re not using quite as much of it, and even though you’re not laying off employees you’re still paying wages,” she said.
Even longer-term is the question of property tax revenue and Local Government Aid (LGA), said Eisenschenk.
“Will LGA contributions be lower? Will residents who are unemployed be able to pay their property taxes, are we going to see a hit there? There are a lot of uncertainties at this point.”
Both Mound and Maple Plain rely in part on LGA to supplement their general funds. Mound is certified to received nearly $403,000 in LGA for fiscal 2020, about 7.2 percent of this year’s general fund budget. Maple Plain is certified for nearly $251,000 in LGA for 2020 and has received some aid every year since 1986.
“We don’t really have any good answers at this point on whether other levels of government are going to step in to try to help,” said Eisenschenk.
